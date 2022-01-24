JagranJosh Education Awards 2022 - Nominations Open!

NTPC Recruitment 2022: Apply Online for General Surgeon & Specialist Posts @careers.ntpc.co.in

NTPC Limited has invited online application for the General Surgeon and other posts on its official website @careers.ntpc.co.in. Check NTPC  Recruitment 2022 application process, age limit, qualification and other details here.

Created On: Jan 24, 2022 11:05 IST
NTPC Recruitment 2022

NTPC Recruitment 2022 Job Notification: NTPC Limited has invited online application for the recruitment for the post of General Surgeon and Medical Specialists. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for NTPC Recruitment 2022 Job Notification on or before 27 January 2022. 

In a bid to apply for NTPC Recruitment 2022 Job Notification candidates should have certain educational qualification including MBBS with MS/DNB in General Surgery with additional eligibility as mentioned in the notification. 

Candidates willing to apply for NTPC Recruitment 2022 Job Notification can go through this article to know the eligibility, experience, selection criteria and other details. 

Notification Details for NTPC Recruitment 2022 Job Notification: 
Important Dates for NTPC Recruitment 2022 Job Notification: 
Last Date for Submission of Application: 27 January 2022. 

Vacancy Details for NTPC Recruitment 2022 Job Notification:  
General Surgeon: 8 Posts
Specialist (General Medicine): 7 Posts

Eligibility Criteria for NTPC Recruitment 2022 Job Notification: 
Educational Qualification:
General Surgeon: Should have MBBS with MS/DNB in General Surgery.
Specialist (General Medicine): Should have  MBBS with MD/DNB.Check the notification link for details of the eduational qualification of the posts. 

NTPC Recruitment 2022 Job Notification: PDF

How to Apply for NTPC Recruitment 2022 Job Notification:
Interested and eligible candidates can apply to the posts through the online mode on or before 27 January 2022. 

Job Summary
Notification DateJan 24, 2022
Last Date of SubmissionJan 27, 2022
CityNew Delhi
StateDelhi
CountryIndia
Education Qual Post Graduate, Graduate
Functional Medical
Next
