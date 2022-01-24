NTPC Recruitment 2022: Apply Online for General Surgeon & Specialist Posts @careers.ntpc.co.in

NTPC Limited has invited online application for the General Surgeon and other posts on its official website @careers.ntpc.co.in. Check NTPC Recruitment 2022 application process, age limit, qualification and other details here.

In a bid to apply for NTPC Recruitment 2022 Job Notification candidates should have certain educational qualification including MBBS with MS/DNB in General Surgery with additional eligibility as mentioned in the notification.

Notification Details for NTPC Recruitment 2022 Job Notification:

Important Dates for NTPC Recruitment 2022 Job Notification:

Last Date for Submission of Application: 27 January 2022.

Vacancy Details for NTPC Recruitment 2022 Job Notification:

General Surgeon: 8 Posts

Specialist (General Medicine): 7 Posts

Eligibility Criteria for NTPC Recruitment 2022 Job Notification:

Educational Qualification:

General Surgeon: Should have MBBS with MS/DNB in General Surgery.

Specialist (General Medicine): Should have MBBS with MD/DNB.Check the notification link for details of the eduational qualification of the posts.

How to Apply for NTPC Recruitment 2022 Job Notification:

Interested and eligible candidates can apply to the posts through the online mode on or before 27 January 2022.