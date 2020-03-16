NTRO Result 2020 for Technician Posts Declared @ntrorectt.in, Check DV Details Here

NTRO Result 2020 for Technician: National Technical Research Organization (NTRO) has declared the result for the posts Technician on its official website. All such candidates who have appeared for the Computer Based Examination for the Technician posts can check their result available on the official website of National Technical Research Organization- ntrorectt.in.

National Technical Research Organization (NTRO) has released the result on the basis of performance of candidates in the Computer Based Examination of NTRO Technician ‘A’ Examination-2019. It is noted that the Computer Based Examination of NTRO Technician Examination-2019 was conducted on 9th February 2020.

According to the short notification, the candidates with registration numbers as mentioned in the result are further called for document verification for the post.

Earlier National Technical Research Organization has invited applications for the recruitment of Technician ‘A’ under General Central Civil Service, Group‐‘C’ (Non‐ Gazetted, Non‐ Ministerial). A number of candidates were applied for theses posts.

National Technical Research Organization (NTRO) will send the details instructions are being issued to the above candidates on their registered e-mail ID indicating venue, time, etc for document verification.

Direct Link for NTRO Result 2020 for Technician Posts





NTRO Result 2020 for Technician Posts: Download Process

Visit the official website of National Technical Research Organization (NTRO)i.e-ntrorectt.in.

Go the “IMPORTANT NOTICE: NTRO Technician 'A' Examination - 2019” Section displaying on the Home Page.

Click here the given link LIST OF CANDIDATES CALLED FOR DOCUMENT VERIFICATION CLICK HERE on the home page.

A new window will be open where you will get the PDF of the desired result.

Download and save the same for your future reference.

Candidates are advised to check the official website of National Technical Research Organization (NTRO) for latest updates regarding the Technician posts. For further latest update regarding the various Government jobs Notification/Exam Dates/Schedule /Admit Card/Result etc, you can also check the www.jagranjosh.com.