NVS Exam Date 2022 (Out) @navodaya.gov.in: Check Here

NVS Exam Date 2022: Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS) has announced the exam dates for various posts including Post Graduate Teacher (PGT), for Miscellaneous Categories of Teachers (Music, Art, PET Male, PET Female & Librarian), Principal and Other Posts. According to the official notification, the Computer Based Test for the said posts will be held from 28 November 2022 to 01 December 2022.

What is NVS Exam Date 2022 ?

The admit cards will be uploaded soon on the official website on website of Navodaya Vidyalaya. We can expect the NVS Admit Card Link in the second or third week of November 2022. The admit card will contain exact details viz. Venue of Examination Centre, Reporting Date & Time at the Exam centre etc. along with other detailed instructions.

No separate Admit Card shall be issued through post. Candidates are requested to carefully read all the instructions contained in E-Admit Card and must strictly adhere to it. Candidates are requested to visit Samiti's website regularly i.e.www.navodaya.gov.in as well as their registered Email address for further updates in this regard.