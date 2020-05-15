NVS Navodaya Vidyalaya PGT/TGT Recruitment 2019-20 to be completed after Lockdown: HRD Minister Pokhriyal

NVS Recruitment 2019-2020 Final Result & Appointment Letters for the posts of PGT, TGT, LDC, AC, Librarian and others will be released by the Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS) after the lockdown ends across India. The information was shared by Union Human Resource Development Minister, Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' during his webinar with teachers on his Twitter handle. The Minister stated that the teachers who have successfully completed the NVS recruitment process of Navodaya Vidyalaya will surely get appointment after the COVID-19 lockdown ends.

There are over 630 Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya Navodaya across the country and eight regional officers of JNV. This vast network required high number of Teachers and Staff at administration level to ensure smooth functioning of these schools and centres. For this purpose Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS) invites application every year for the recruitment of Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT), Post Graduate Teacher (PGT), Assistant Commissioner, Legal Assistant, Female Staff Nurse, Catering Assistant and Lower Division Clerk (LDC), Faculty cum System Administrator (FCSA) and others. The recruitment is carried out after NVS Notification is issued on the official website - navodaya.gov.in

Have a look at the NVS Recruitment 2019-2020 details on the link mentioned below:

Check NVS Recruitment 2019 & Result Updates

KVS/NVS/College Recruitment

Moreover, the Minister also revealed that over 8000 Vacancies have been filled in KVS Kendriya Vidyalayas across India and around 2500 vacancies have been filled in Navodaya Vidyalayas. More than 12000 teachers and professors have been appointed in the Universities.

UGC NET Exam Date 2020 Soon

While interacting with the teachers, the Minister said that the UGC NET Exam date 2020 will be revealed soon.

NIOS DLEd teachers

Minister Pokhriyal informed that the HRD Ministry respects the orders of Patna High Court regarding the NIOS DLEd teachers. The High Court has quashed order of National Council for Teacher Education (NCTE) which stated that teachers who did NIOS D.El.Ed course are not eligible for regular appointment in primary schools.

Opening of Schools

The Minister stated that before and after the schools open, the school administration need to establish Health, Hygiene and Safety Protocols and Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs). All the stakeholders at school level need to redefine School Calendar and Annual Curriculum, ensure smooth transition from online-learning during Lockdown to regular full-time schooling for well-being of students.