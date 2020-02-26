NVS PGT Result 2019-20 Declared @navodaya.gov.in, Check NVS PGT Marks and Selected Candidates List

NVS PGT Result 2019-20: Navodaya Vidyalalya Samiti (NVS) has released the result for the post of Post Graduate Teacher (PGT) on its official website. All candidates appeared for the Post Graduate Teacher (PGT) interview can check their result on the official website of Navodaya Vidyalalya Official Website- www.navodaya.gov.in.

Navodaya Vidyalalya Samiti (NVS) has also released the merit list which has been prepared on the basis of marks obtained in Computer Based Test (CBT) and Interview. Candidates can check NVS PGT Result on Navodaya Vidyalalya Official Website www.navodaya.gov.in.

Navodaya Vidyalalya Samiti (NVS) has released the Select List (Second) for the post of PGTs under Direct Recruitment Drive-January, 2020. Candidates can check NVS PGT Merit List also though the link given below.

Link for the NVS PGT Result 2019-20



It is noted that the result is the part of the selection process to recruit 2370 vacancies for the post of PGT for (Biology, Chemistry, Commerce, Economics, English, Geography, Hindi, History, Mathematics, Physics, Computer Science) subjects.

How to Download NVS PGT Result 2019-20

Visit the official website of Navodaya Vidyalalya Samiti (NVS)-www.navodaya.gov.in.

Click on NVS PGT 2019 Result flashing on the homepage.

The NVS result will be displayed in the form of PDF.

Candidates can download NVS PGT 2019-20 Result and save for future reference.

You May Also Read

WB Health Recruitment 2020 for 43 ASHA Activists Posts

APPSC Group 1 Revised Mains Exam Schedule 2019 Announced

BSF Recruitment 2020 for 317 SI/HC Posts ,10th/12th Pass Can Apply

Candidates are advised to check the official website of Navodaya Vidyalalya Samiti (NVS) for latest updates regarding the Post Graduate Teacher (PGT) posts. For further latest update regarding the various Government jobs Notification/Exam Dates/Schedule /Admit Card/Result etc, you can also check the www.jagranjosh.com.