NVS Rajasthan Recruitment 2020-21 for Teacher and Librarian Posts, Apply Online @nvsrojpr.gov.in

NVS Rajasthan Recruitment 2020: Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS), Jaipur, Rajasthan has published a recruitment notification for the post of Music Teacher, Art Teacher, PET (Male), PET (Female) and Librarian on contract basis for Karnal, Udaipur and Jaipur Cluster for the year 2020-21. Eligible and Interested candidates can apply online for NVS Recruitment 2020 on http://nvsrojpr.gov.in/ on or before 25 November 2020.

Important Dates

Last Date of Application - 25 November 2020

NVS Rajasthan Teacher Vacancy Details

Music Teachers

Art Teachers

PET(Male)

PET(Female)

Librarian

Eligibility Criteria for NVS Rajasthan Teacher Posts

Educational Qualification:

Music Teacher - Five years study in Music Institution recognized by the concerned State Govt. as equivalent to Graduate / Post Graduate Degree. OR A Bachelor’s Degree with Music from a recognized university. OR Higher Secondary/Sr.Secondary with any one : Sangeet-Visharad examination of Gandharva Mahavidyalaya Mandal, Bombay or Bhatkhande Sangeet Vidyalaypeeth, Lucknow or Indira Kala Sangeet Vishwa Vidyalaya, Khairagarh (MP) or Sangeet Prabhakar examination of the Prayag Sangeet Samiti, Allahabad. OR Degree/Diploma awarded by Pracheen Kala Kendra, Chandigarh: (a) Sangeet Bhushan with Graduation in any discipline. (b) Sangeet Nritya Bhushan with graduation in any discipline. (c) Sangeet Visharad or Sangeet Nritya Visharad with Sr.Secondary / Intermediate / Part-I examination of 3 years Degree Course.

Art Teacher - Four years recognized Diploma in any Discipline of Fine Arts As Drawing/Painting/Sculpture/Graphic Arts/Crafts after passing Sr. Secondary Examination (12th class or equivalent) OR Five years Recognized Diploma in any discipline of Fine Arts as Drawing/Painting/Sculpture/Graphic Arts/Crafts after passing Secondary Examination (Class X or equivalent) OR Degree in Fine Arts/Crafts from a recognized University. OR B.Ed. Degree in Fine Arts from Regional College of Education

PET - Bachelor’s degree in Physical Education from a recognized institution. OR D.P.Ed. from recognized University/Institution provided that the admission qualification for the diploma is at least University’s Degree

Librarian - University degree in Library Science from recognized institution. OR Graduate with one year Diploma in Library Science from a recognized institution. Working knowledge of English and Hindi or other Regional Language

NVS Rajasthan Teacher Eligibility, Salary and Other Details

How to apply for NVS Teacher Recruitment 2020 ?

Interested and eligible applicants can apply online on or before 25 November 2020.

NVS Rajasthan Teacher Online Application Link