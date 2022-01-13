NVS Recruitment 2022 for 1900+ JE, MTS, Steno, Computer Operator and Other Posts Expected Soon @navodaya.gov.in, 10th Pass Eligible

Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti or NVS is hiring 1915 Group A, Group B, Group C Posts. Check Vacancy, Important Dates, Qualification Salary, Age Limit, and Other Details.

NVS Recruitment 2022 Notification: Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti or NVS is soon expected to release a notification for recruitment to the post of Assistant Commissioner, Female Staff Nurse, Assistant Section Officer, Audit Assistant, Junior Translation Officer, Junior Engineer (Civil), Stenographer, Computer Operator, Catering Assistant, Junior Secretariat Assistant (RO Cadre), Junior Secretariat Assistant (JNV Cadre), Electrician cum Plumber, Lab Attendant, Mess Helper and Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS) on navodaya.gov.in.

As per media reports, Eligible and interested candidates can apply for Navodaya Vidyalaya Recruitment 2022 on or before 10 February 2022, once the link is activated. However, there is no official announcement regarding this.

A total of 1915 vacancies are available under Group A, Group B, and Group C Categories. Aspirants can check more details on NVS Non-Teaching Recruitment 2022 such as vacancy details, qualification, age limit, and other details.

Important Dates:

Starting Date of Online Application- to release soon

Last Date of Online Application - 10 February 2022

NVS CBT - 09 to 11 March 2022

NVS Vacancy Details:

Total Posts - 1915

Group A

Assistant Commissioner - 5

Assistant Commissioner (Admin) - 2

Group B

Female Staff Nurse - 82

Group C

Assistant Section Officer - 10

Audit Assistant - 11

Junior Translation Officer - 4

Junior Engineer (Civil) - 1

Stenographer - 22

Computer Operator - 4

Catering Assistant - 87

Junior Secretariat Assistant (RO Cadre) - 8

Junior Secretariat Assistant (JNV Cadre) - 622

Electrician cum Plumber - 273

Lab Attendant - 142

Mess Helper - 629

MTS - 23

NVS Non-Teaching Salary:

Assistant Commissioner Level-12 (Rs. 78800-209200) in the Pay Matrix

Assistant Commissioner (Admin) Level-11 (Rs. 67700-208700) in the Pay Matrix

Female Staff Nurse Level-7 (Rs. 49900-142400) in the Pay Matrix

Assistant Section Officer Level-6 (Rs. 35400-112400) in the Pay Matrix

Audit Assistant Level-6 (Rs. 35400-112400) in the Pay Matrix

Junior Translation Officer Level-6 (Rs. 35400-112400) in the Pay Matrix

Junior Engineer (Civil) Level-5 (Rs. 29200-92300) in the Pay Matrix

Stenographer Level-4 (Rs. 25500-81100) in the Pay Matrix

Computer Operator Level-4 (Rs. 25500-81100) in the Pay Matrix

Catering Assistant Level-4 (Rs. 25500-81100) in the Pay Matrix

Junior Secretariat Assistant (RO Cadre) Level-2 (Rs. 19900-63200) in the Pay Matrix

Junior Secretariat Assistant (JNV Cadre) Level-2 (Rs. 19900-63200) in the Pay Matrix

Electrician cum Plumber Level-2 (Rs. 19900-63200) in the Pay Matrix

Lab Attendant Level-1 (Rs. 18000-56900) in the Pay Matrix

Mess Helper Level-1 (Rs. 18000-56900) in the Pay Matrix

MTS Level-1 (Rs. 18000-56900) in the Pay Matrix

Eligibility Criteria for NVS Non-Teaching Posts

Educational Qualification:

Assistant Commissioner (Admin) - Graduate Degree with 8 years of experience.

Female Staff Nurse - 12th passed and Diploma in Nursing or B.Sc in Nursing.

Assistant Section Officer - Graduation

Audit Assistant - B.Com

Junior Translation Officer - Master’s Degree in Hindi with English or Master’s Degree in English with Hindi or Master’s Degree as Hindi/English as a compulsory or elective subject.

Junior Engineer (Civil) - Degree in Civil Engineering or 3 years Diploma in Civil.

Stenographer - 12th passed

Computer Operator - 12th passed and word processing & data entry.

Catering Assistant - 10th passed and 3 years Diploma in Catering or 12th passed and 1-year experience in Category.

JSA - 12th passed with 30 wpm in English or 25 wpm in Hindi

Electrician cum Plumber - 10th passed and ITI certificate. 2 years of experience.

Lab Attendant - 10th passed with a certificate/diploma in Lab Tech or 12th passed.

Mess Helper - 10th passed

MTS - 10th passed

Age Limit:

Assistant Commissioner - 45 years

Female Staff Nurse - 35 years

Assistant Section Officer - 18 to 30 years

Audit Assistant - 18 to 30 years

Junior Translation Officer - 32 years

Junior Engineer (Civil) - 35 years

Stenographer - 18 to 27 years

Computer Operator - 18 to 30 years

Catering Assistant - 35 years

JSA - 18 to 27 years

Electrician cum Plumber - 18 to 40 years

Lab Attendant - 18 to 30 years

Mess Helper - 18 to 30 years

MTS - 18 to 30 years

Selection Process for NVS Non-Teaching Posts

Selection will be done on the basis of Computer Based Test (CBT).

How to apply for NVS Non-Teaching Recruitment 2022?

Candidates can apply online from the official website from 12 January to 10 February 2022.

Application Fee: