NVS Recruitment 2023: 7500+ Vacancies to be Filled for PGT, TGT and Other Posts

Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti will recruit more than 7500 TGT, PGT, Staff Nurse, Catering Supervisor, Electrician/ Plumber, Mess Helper, Computer Operator, Assistant Commissioner, Executive Engineer, Section Officer, Legal Assistant, Assistant Section Officer, Personal Assistant, and Stenographer. Candidates can read the new recruitment rules and download Naviodyan Vidyalaya Teaching and Non Teaching Recruitment PDF.

NVS Recruitment 2023: Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS) published a notification containing the new recruitment rules for various teaching and non-teaching positions including PGT (Computer Science), PGT (Physical Education), PGT (Modern Indian Language), TGT (Computer Science), TGT (Art), TGT (Physical Education), TGT (Music), Staff Nurse, Catering Supervisor, Electrician/ Plumber, Mess Helper, Computer Operator, Assistant Commissioner, Executive Engineer, Section Officer, Legal Assistant, Assistant Section Officer, Personal Assistant, and Stenographer.

More than 7500 vacancies shall be filled for the said posts for the year 2023-2024. The recruitment notification and online application link will be released in due course of time. The candidates can download the recruitment rules notification in order to know the details regarding the mentioned vacancies.

NVS Vacancy Notification Download

NVS Vacancy 2023 Details

The candidates can check the post-wise vacancy break of all posts in the table below:

Name of the Post Vacancies PGT (Computer Science) 306 PGT (Physical Education) 91 PGT (Modern Indian Language) 46 TGT (Computer Science) 649 TGT (Art) 649 TGT (Physical Education) 1244 TGT (Music) 649 Staff Nurse 649 Catering Supervisor 637 Electrician/ Plumber 598 Mess Helper 1297 ASO 55 Computer Operator 8 Stenographer 49 Total 7500+

NVS Eligibility Criteria for Teaching and Non-Teaching Posts

PGT (Computer Science) - M.Sc./ MCA/ M.Tech (CS) + B.Ed. PGT (Physical Education) - M.P.Ed. PGT (Modern Indian Language) - PG in the Related Subject + B.Ed. TGT (Computer Science) - BCA/ B.Sc (CS)/ B.Tech (CS/IT) + B.Ed. + CTET TGT (Art) - Degree in Fine Arts + B.Ed. TGT (Physical Education) - B.P.Ed. TGT (Music) - Degree in Music Staff Nurse - B.Sc Nursing + 2.5 Years of experience Catering Supervisor - Degree in Hotel Management OR ITI + 10 Years of experience Electrician/ Plumber - ITI + 2 Years of experience Mess Helper - 10th Pass + 5 Years of experience ASO - Graduate + 3 Years of experience Computer Operator - BCA/ B.Sc./ B.Tech (CS/ IT) Stenographer - 12th Pass + Steno

Age Limit: