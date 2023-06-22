NVS Recruitment 2023: 7500+ Vacancies to be Filled for PGT, TGT and Other Posts

Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti will recruit more than 7500 TGT, PGT, Staff Nurse, Catering Supervisor, Electrician/ Plumber, Mess Helper, Computer Operator, Assistant Commissioner, Executive Engineer, Section Officer, Legal Assistant, Assistant Section Officer, Personal Assistant, and Stenographer. Candidates can read the new recruitment rules and download Naviodyan Vidyalaya Teaching and Non Teaching Recruitment PDF.

NVS Recruitment 2023: Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS) published a notification containing the new recruitment rules for various teaching and non-teaching positions including PGT (Computer Science), PGT (Physical Education), PGT (Modern Indian Language), TGT (Computer Science), TGT (Art), TGT (Physical Education), TGT (Music), Staff Nurse, Catering Supervisor, Electrician/ Plumber, Mess Helper, Computer Operator, Assistant Commissioner, Executive Engineer, Section Officer, Legal Assistant, Assistant Section Officer, Personal Assistant, and Stenographer.

More than 7500 vacancies shall be filled for the said posts for the year 2023-2024. The recruitment notification and online application link will be released in due course of time. The candidates can download the recruitment rules notification in order to know the details regarding the mentioned vacancies.

NVS Vacancy Notification Download

NVS Vacancy 2023 Details

The candidates can check the post-wise vacancy break of all posts in the table below:

Name of the Post

Vacancies

PGT (Computer Science)

306

PGT (Physical Education)

91

PGT (Modern Indian Language)

46

TGT (Computer Science)

649

TGT (Art)

649

TGT (Physical Education)

1244

TGT (Music)

649

Staff Nurse

649

Catering Supervisor

637

Electrician/ Plumber

598

Mess Helper

1297

ASO

55

Computer Operator

8

Stenographer

49

Total

7500+

NVS Eligibility Criteria for Teaching and Non-Teaching Posts

  1. PGT (Computer Science) - M.Sc./ MCA/ M.Tech (CS) + B.Ed.
  2. PGT (Physical Education) - M.P.Ed.
  3. PGT (Modern Indian Language) - PG in the Related Subject + B.Ed.
  4. TGT (Computer Science) - BCA/ B.Sc (CS)/ B.Tech (CS/IT) + B.Ed. + CTET    
  5. TGT (Art) - Degree in Fine Arts + B.Ed.
  6. TGT (Physical Education) - B.P.Ed.
  7. TGT (Music) - Degree in Music
  8. Staff Nurse - B.Sc Nursing + 2.5 Years of experience
  9. Catering Supervisor - Degree in Hotel Management OR ITI + 10 Years of experience    
  10. Electrician/ Plumber - ITI + 2 Years of experience
  11. Mess Helper - 10th Pass + 5 Years of experience
  12. ASO - Graduate + 3 Years of experience
  13. Computer Operator - BCA/ B.Sc./ B.Tech (CS/ IT)
  14. Stenographer - 12th Pass + Steno

Age Limit:

Post Name

Age

PGT (Computer Science)

40 Years

PGT (Physical Education)

40 Years

PGT (Modern Indian Language)

40 Years

TGT (Computer Science)

35 Years

TGT (Art)

35 Years

TGT (Physical Education)

35 Years

TGT (Music)

35 Years

Staff Nurse

35 Years

Catering Supervisor

35 Years

Electrician/ Plumber

40 Years

Mess Helper

35 Years

ASO

33 Years

Computer Operator

30 Years

Stenographer

27 Years

 

