NVS Recruitment 2023: 7500+ Vacancies to be Filled for PGT, TGT and Other Posts

NVS Recruitment 2023: Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS) published a notification containing the new recruitment rules for various teaching and non-teaching positions including PGT (Computer Science), PGT (Physical Education), PGT (Modern Indian Language), TGT (Computer Science), TGT (Art), TGT (Physical Education), TGT (Music), Staff Nurse, Catering Supervisor, Electrician/ Plumber, Mess Helper, Computer Operator, Assistant Commissioner, Executive Engineer, Section Officer, Legal Assistant, Assistant Section Officer, Personal Assistant, and Stenographer.
More than 7500 vacancies shall be filled for the said posts for the year 2023-2024. The recruitment notification and online application link will be released in due course of time. The candidates can download the recruitment rules notification in order to know the details regarding the mentioned vacancies.
NVS Vacancy Notification Download
NVS Vacancy 2023 Details
The candidates can check the post-wise vacancy break of all posts in the table below:
|
Name of the Post
|
Vacancies
|
PGT (Computer Science)
|
306
|
PGT (Physical Education)
|
91
|
PGT (Modern Indian Language)
|
46
|
TGT (Computer Science)
|
649
|
TGT (Art)
|
649
|
TGT (Physical Education)
|
1244
|
TGT (Music)
|
649
|
Staff Nurse
|
649
|
Catering Supervisor
|
637
|
Electrician/ Plumber
|
598
|
Mess Helper
|
1297
|
ASO
|
55
|
Computer Operator
|
8
|
Stenographer
|
49
|
Total
|
7500+
NVS Eligibility Criteria for Teaching and Non-Teaching Posts
- PGT (Computer Science) - M.Sc./ MCA/ M.Tech (CS) + B.Ed.
- PGT (Physical Education) - M.P.Ed.
- PGT (Modern Indian Language) - PG in the Related Subject + B.Ed.
- TGT (Computer Science) - BCA/ B.Sc (CS)/ B.Tech (CS/IT) + B.Ed. + CTET
- TGT (Art) - Degree in Fine Arts + B.Ed.
- TGT (Physical Education) - B.P.Ed.
- TGT (Music) - Degree in Music
- Staff Nurse - B.Sc Nursing + 2.5 Years of experience
- Catering Supervisor - Degree in Hotel Management OR ITI + 10 Years of experience
- Electrician/ Plumber - ITI + 2 Years of experience
- Mess Helper - 10th Pass + 5 Years of experience
- ASO - Graduate + 3 Years of experience
- Computer Operator - BCA/ B.Sc./ B.Tech (CS/ IT)
- Stenographer - 12th Pass + Steno
Age Limit:
|
Post Name
|
Age
|
PGT (Computer Science)
|
40 Years
|
PGT (Physical Education)
|
40 Years
|
PGT (Modern Indian Language)
|
40 Years
|
TGT (Computer Science)
|
35 Years
|
TGT (Art)
|
35 Years
|
TGT (Physical Education)
|
35 Years
|
TGT (Music)
|
35 Years
|
Staff Nurse
|
35 Years
|
Catering Supervisor
|
35 Years
|
Electrician/ Plumber
|
40 Years
|
Mess Helper
|
35 Years
|
ASO
|
33 Years
|
Computer Operator
|
30 Years
|
Stenographer
|
27 Years