NVS RESULT 2022 Miscellaneous Category OUT for North East Region, Interview Schedule, Download PDF

Know here about NVS RESULT 2022 Miscellaneous Category for Special Recruitment check important details regarding interview date and schedule. Also download the notification PDF.

Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS) has announced the NVS RESULT 2022 for the post of Miscellaneous Category of Teachers(Music, Art, PET Male, PET Female) exam held for Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas of the North East Region on its official website - https://navodaya.gov.in/ The candidates who appeared for the Miscellaneous Category of Teachers(Music, Art, PET Male, PET Female) Exam for Special Recruitment held on 30 November 2022 can download their Result along with Interview Schedule from the official website of Navodaya Vidyalaya. This result is exclusively for the vacancies of the North East Region. On the basis of candidate’s performance in CBT, available candidates in the ratio of 1 :5 are shortlisted for interview for the posts of Miscellaneous Category of Teachers(Music, Art, PET Male, PET Female) against the notified vacancy.

For the post of Miscellaneous Category of Teacher(Librarian), Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti has decided to conduct verification of documents/eligibility criteria only. So, on the basis of performance in CBT, available candidates in the ratio of 1: 5 are shortlisted for document verification/ eligibility criteria for the post of Miscellaneous Category of Teacher(Librarian).

NVS RESULT 2022 Miscellaneous Category Direct Link to Download PDF

How to Download NVS Result 2022 for Miscellaneous Category

Step 1 Visit the official website of the NVS - https://navodaya.gov.in/

Step 2 Click on the result link titled- List of candidates shortlisted for interview for the post of Misc. Category of Teachers (Music, Art, PET Male and PET Female) alongwith schedule of interview and list of candidates shortlisted for verification of documents/ eligibility criteria for the post of Misc. Category Teachers (Librarian) alongwith schedule of verification under Special Recruitment Drive 2022-23 for JNVs of North Eastern Region

Step 3 Download the PDF of the opened result-cum-notification.

Step 4 Selected candidates are advised to check carefully their details in the pdf such as registration number, roll number, name etc.

NVS RESULT 2022 Miscellaneous Category Interview Date 2023

The candidates shortlisted on the basis of CBT and whose roll number is printed in the list are required to appear for an interview round. Candidates selected for the post Miscellaneous Category of Teacher(Librarian) are to appear for Document Verification/Eligibility Criteria only. All shortlisted candidates have to appear for the interview on the scheduled date, time and venue. The date, reporting time and venue of the Interview is mentioned in the result PDF itself. The call letters for the Interview shall be sent to the registered email of the candidate. Also, the link to download the interview call letter will be made available on the official website of NVS before the interview dates and if the need arises. Candidates are advised to check the official website regularly for upcoming updates. Also candidates must regularly check their registered email ids.

If any candidate whose name is mentioned in the result and interview notification but he/she does not receive an interview call letter to attend the interview before the mentioned date, he/ she should contact at official Phone Number(s) 0120-2405969-73 Extn. 2040 & e-mail: nvshqel@gmail.com immediately.

The final merit list is to be prepared in the following manner: weightage of 80% to marks obtained by the candidate in Computer Based Test (CBT) and weightage of 20% for the marks secured in Interview.

Candidates are advised to carefully check the result pdf for their name and details related to interview and keep checking the official website for upcoming updates.