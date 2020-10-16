NVS Teacher Recruitment 2020 for 96 Art Teacher, PET and Other Posts, Download Notification @navodaya.gov.in

NVS Teacher Recruitment 2020: Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS) has released a notification for recruitment to the post of Music Teacher, Art Teacher, PET (Male), PET (Female), Librarian and Staff Nurse on contract basis in the Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas situated in the States / UTs of Goa, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Daman, Diu and Dadra and Nagar Haveli for the year 2020-21 .

Eligible and Interested candidates can apply for NVS Recruitment 2020 in the prescribed format on or before 31 October 2020.

Important Dates

Last Date of Application - 31 October 2020 at 5 PM

NVS Teacher Vacancy Details

Music Teacher - 13 Posts

Art Teacher - 17 Posts

PET(Male) - 20 Posts

PET(Female) - 13 Posts

Librarian - 12 Posts

Staff Nurse (Female) - 21 Posts

Eligibility Criteria for NVS Teacher Posts

Educational Qualification:

Music Teacher - Five years study in Music Institution recognized by the concerned State Govt. as equivalent to Graduate / Post Graduate Degree. OR A Bachelor’s Degree with Music from a recognized university. OR Higher Secondary/Sr.Secondary with any one : Sangeet-Visharad examination of Gandharva Mahavidyalaya Mandal, Bombay or Bhatkhande Sangeet Vidyalaypeeth, Lucknow or Indira Kala Sangeet Vishwa Vidyalaya, Khairagarh (MP) or Sangeet Prabhakar examination of the Prayag Sangeet Samiti, Allehabad. OR Degree/Diploma awarded by Pracheen Kala Kendra, Chandigarh: (a) Sangeet Bhushan with Graduation in any discipline. (b) Sangeet Nritya Bhushan with graduation in any discipline. (c) Sangeet Visharad or Sangeet Nritya Visharad with Sr.Secondary / Intermediate / Part-I examination of 3 years Degree Course.

Art Teacher - Four years recognized Diploma in any Discipline of Fine Arts As Drawing/Painting/Sculpture/Graphic Arts/Crafts after passing Secondary Examination (class X or equivalent) OR Five years Recognized Diploma in any discipline of Fine Arts as Drawing/Painting/Sculpture/Graphic Arts/Crafts after passing Secondary Examination (Class X or equivalent) OR Degree in Fine Arts/Crafts from a recognized University. OR B.Ed. Degree in Fine Arts from Regional College of Education

PET - Bachelor’s degree in Physical Education from a recognized institution. OR D.P.Ed. from recognized University/Institution provided that the admission qualification for the diploma is at least University’s Degree

Librarian - University degree in Library Science from recognized institution. OR Graduate with one year Diploma in Library Science from a recognized institution. Working knowledge of English and Hindi or other Regional Language

Staff Nurse (Female) - Passed Sr. Secondary Examination (Class XII) or equivalent, and Grade ‘A’ (Three Years) Diploma/Certificate in Nursing from a recognized Institution. OR B.Sc (Nursing) from a recognized University/Institution.Registration with Indian/State Nursing Council and Practical experience of two years in Hospital/Clinic.

Salary:

Music Teacher, Art Teacher, PET(M/F) and Librarian- Rs.26250/-pm

Staff Nurse - Rs.20000/-pm

How to apply for NVS Teacher Recruitment 2020 ?



Interested and eligible applicants can download the application format from the Notification PDF given below and submit the duly filled and signed application alongwith photocopies of all relevant documents self attested in support of qualification and experience for the post applied to:

Music Teacher - The Principal, Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya, Takli Dhokeshwar, Tal. Parner, Dist. Ahmednagar (M.S.) PIN CODE - 414 304

ArtTeacher - The Principal, Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya, South Goa, Tal. South Goa, Dist. South Goa - Cancona (GOA.) PIN CODE - 403 702

PET (MALE) 20 The Principal, Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya, Kagal, Tal. Kagal, District. Kolhapur (M.S.) PIN CODE - 416 216

PET (FEMALE) - 13 The Principal, Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya, Village Pokharapur, Tal. Mohol District. Solapur (M.S.) PIN CODE - 413 231

Librarian- 12 The Principal, Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya, Village Vanana, Tal. Ranavav, Dist. Porbandar (GUJ.) PIN CODE - 360 550

Staff Nurse - 21 The Principal, Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya, Village Pimple Jagtap, Tal. Shirur District. Pune (M.S.) PIN CODE - 412 204

NVS Teacher Recruitment Notification and Application Format PDF

NVS Website