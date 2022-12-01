NVS TGT PGT Cut Off 2022: Check Expected & Previous Years’ Cut Off Marks

NVS TGT PGT 2022 Written Exam was successfully conducted from 28th November to 30th November 2022 for recruitment of 2200 posts of Trained Graduate Teachers (TGTs), Post Graduate (PGTs), and Group B miscellaneous Teachers posts.

NVS TGT PGT Cut Off 2022: The Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS) successfully held the NVS TGT PGT 2022 Written Exam (Computer Based Test) from 28th November to 30th November 2022 for the selection of Teachers across 2200 vacancies of Post Graduate Teachers (PGTs) under the Limited Departmental Examination 2022-23 as well as Trained Graduate Teachers (TGTs) and Group B Miscellaneous Teachers posts under the Direct Recruitment Drive 2022-23 and Special Recruitment Drive 2022-23 for JNVs in North Eastern Region.

For the posts of Vice Principal and Principal under Limited Departmental Competitive Examination 2022-23 as well as PGTs and Principal under Direct Recruitment Drive 2022-23, Special Recruitment Drive 2022-23, the Samiti will release the exam schedule soon.

The Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS) is conducting the NVS TGT PGT Recruitment 2022 for filling up 2200 vacancies of Trained Graduate Teachers (TGTs), Post Graduate Teachers (PGTs), and Group B Miscellaneous Teacher posts under the Direct Recruitment Drive 2022-23, Special Recruitment Drive 2022-23 for JNVs in North Eastern Region and Limited Departmental Examination/Limited Departmental Competitive Examination 2022-23.

NVS TGT PGT 2022 Exam Pattern

For the Posts of TGTs and Miscellaneous Teachers

Test Subjects Maximum Questions Maximum Marks Duration Part-I General Awareness 10 10 3 hours (No time limit for each part of the test individually) Part-II Reasoning Ability 10 10 Part-III Knowledge of ICT 10 10 Part-IV Teaching Aptitude 10 10 Part-V Domain Knowledge: a) subject specific syllabus – Difficulty level Graduation b) Understanding of critical and creative Teaching based question. c) Experiential activity based pedagogy and case study based questions. d) NEP-2020 e) Khelo India and Fit India Program (for PETs only) 80 80 Part-VI Language Competency Test 30 30 Total 150 150 3 hours

For the posts of PGTs

Test Subjects Maximum Questions Maximum Marks Duration Part-I General Awareness 10 10 3 hours (No time limit for each part of the test individually) Part-II Reasoning Ability 20 20 Part-III Knowledge of ICT 10 10 Part-IV Teaching Aptitude 10 10 Part-V Domain Knowledge: a) subject specific syllabus – Difficulty level Graduation b) Understanding of critical and creative Teaching based question. c) Experiential activity based pedagogy and case study based questions. d) NEP-2020 e) Khelo India and Fit India Program (for PETs only) 80 80 Part-VI Language Competency Test 20 20 Total 150 150 3 hours

For the post of Principal

Test Subjects Maximum Questions Maximum Marks Duration Part-I Reasoning & Numeric Ability 10 10 3 hours (No time limit for each part of the test individually) Part-II General Awareness 20 20 Part-III Language Competency Test (General English and General Hindi – 10 marks each subject) 20 20 Part-IV Academics and residential aspects (Detailed syllabus as on NVS website under Recruitment Heading) 50 50 Part-V Administration and Finance (Detailed syllabus as on NVS website under Recruitment Heading) 50 50 Total 150 150 3 hours

NOTE: Negative marking is applicable for wrong answers.

Also Read: NVS TGT PGT 2022: Check Best 5 Last-Minute Tips to Score High

Also Read: NVS TGT PGT 2022: Check Syllabus & Exam Pattern

NVS TGT PGT Expected Cut Off 2022

Candidates who appeared in the NVS TGT PGT 2022 Written Exam from 28th November to 30th November 2022 reported that the difficulty level of the NVS exam was Easy to Moderate. Check below category-wise expected cut-off marks for NVS TGT PGT 2022.

Section-wise Expected Cut Off for NVS TGT PGT 2022

Category Expected cut-off Marks (PGT) Expected cut-off Marks (TGT) General/ UR 106-112 90-96 OBC 101-106 84-89 SC 94-99 74-79 ST 87-92 68-72 EWS 104-109 84-89

Also Read: NVS TGT PGT 2022 Exam Analysis (28th/29th/30th November): Check Good Attempts & Difficulty Level

NVS TGT PGT Cut Off 2022: Previous Years’ (2018)

Name of the Posts UR OBC SC ST PH PGT(Biology) 116 110 103 98 96 PGT(Chemistry) 116 112 98 86 92 PGT(Commerce) 126 114 107 91 105 PGT(Economics) 122 112 100 97 104 PGT(Maths) 109 102 91 71 93 PGT(Physics) 100 95 89 64 86 PGT(History) 129 125 120 119 118 PGT(IT) 129 0 120 102 113 PGT(English) 121 0 112 106 108 PGT(Hindi) 130 0 121 118 122 PGT(Geography) 129 126 117 121 116

NVS TGT PGT Admit Card 2022