NVS TGT PGT Cut Off 2022: Check Expected & Previous Years’ Cut Off Marks

NVS TGT PGT Cut Off 2022: The Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS) successfully held the NVS TGT PGT 2022 Written Exam (Computer Based Test) from 28th November to 30th November 2022 for the selection of Teachers across 2200 vacancies of Post Graduate Teachers (PGTs) under the Limited Departmental Examination 2022-23 as well as Trained Graduate Teachers (TGTs) and Group B Miscellaneous Teachers posts under the Direct Recruitment Drive 2022-23 and Special Recruitment Drive 2022-23 for JNVs in North Eastern Region.
For the posts of Vice Principal and Principal under Limited Departmental Competitive Examination 2022-23 as well as PGTs and Principal under Direct Recruitment Drive 2022-23, Special Recruitment Drive 2022-23, the Samiti will release the exam schedule soon.
The Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS) is conducting the NVS TGT PGT Recruitment 2022 for filling up 2200 vacancies of Trained Graduate Teachers (TGTs), Post Graduate Teachers (PGTs), and Group B Miscellaneous Teacher posts under the Direct Recruitment Drive 2022-23, Special Recruitment Drive 2022-23 for JNVs in North Eastern Region and Limited Departmental Examination/Limited Departmental Competitive Examination 2022-23.
NVS TGT PGT 2022 Exam Pattern
For the Posts of TGTs and Miscellaneous Teachers
|
Test
|
Subjects
|
Maximum Questions
|
Maximum Marks
|
Duration
|
Part-I
|
General Awareness
|
10
|
10
|
3 hours
(No time limit for each part of the test individually)
|
Part-II
|
Reasoning Ability
|
10
|
10
|
Part-III
|
Knowledge of ICT
|
10
|
10
|
Part-IV
|
Teaching Aptitude
|
10
|
10
|
Part-V
|
Domain Knowledge:
a) subject specific syllabus – Difficulty level Graduation
b) Understanding of critical and creative Teaching based question.
c) Experiential activity based pedagogy and case study based questions.
d) NEP-2020
e) Khelo India and Fit India Program (for PETs only)
|
80
|
80
|
Part-VI
|
Language Competency Test
|
30
|
30
|
|
Total
|
150
|
150
|
3 hours
For the posts of PGTs
|
Test
|
Subjects
|
Maximum Questions
|
Maximum Marks
|
Duration
|
Part-I
|
General Awareness
|
10
|
10
|
3 hours
(No time limit for each part of the test individually)
|
Part-II
|
Reasoning Ability
|
20
|
20
|
Part-III
|
Knowledge of ICT
|
10
|
10
|
Part-IV
|
Teaching Aptitude
|
10
|
10
|
Part-V
|
Domain Knowledge:
a) subject specific syllabus – Difficulty level Graduation
b) Understanding of critical and creative Teaching based question.
c) Experiential activity based pedagogy and case study based questions.
d) NEP-2020
e) Khelo India and Fit India Program (for PETs only)
|
80
|
80
|
Part-VI
|
Language Competency Test
|
20
|
20
|
|
Total
|
150
|
150
|
3 hours
For the post of Principal
|
Test
|
Subjects
|
Maximum Questions
|
Maximum Marks
|
Duration
|
Part-I
|
Reasoning & Numeric Ability
|
10
|
10
|
3 hours
(No time limit for each part of the test individually)
|
Part-II
|
General Awareness
|
20
|
20
|
Part-III
|
Language Competency Test (General English and General Hindi – 10 marks each subject)
|
20
|
20
|
Part-IV
|
Academics and residential aspects (Detailed syllabus as on NVS website under Recruitment Heading)
|
50
|
50
|
Part-V
|
Administration and Finance (Detailed syllabus as on NVS website under Recruitment Heading)
|
50
|
50
|
|
Total
|
150
|
150
|
3 hours
NOTE: Negative marking is applicable for wrong answers.
NVS TGT PGT Expected Cut Off 2022
Candidates who appeared in the NVS TGT PGT 2022 Written Exam from 28th November to 30th November 2022 reported that the difficulty level of the NVS exam was Easy to Moderate. Check below category-wise expected cut-off marks for NVS TGT PGT 2022.
Section-wise Expected Cut Off for NVS TGT PGT 2022
|
Category
|
Expected cut-off Marks (PGT)
|
Expected cut-off Marks (TGT)
|
General/ UR
|
106-112
|
90-96
|
OBC
|
101-106
|
84-89
|
SC
|
94-99
|
74-79
|
ST
|
87-92
|
68-72
|
EWS
|
104-109
|
84-89
NVS TGT PGT Cut Off 2022: Previous Years’ (2018)
|
Name of the Posts
|
UR
|
OBC
|
SC
|
ST
|
PH
|
PGT(Biology)
|
116
|
110
|
103
|
98
|
96
|
PGT(Chemistry)
|
116
|
112
|
98
|
86
|
92
|
PGT(Commerce)
|
126
|
114
|
107
|
91
|
105
|
PGT(Economics)
|
122
|
112
|
100
|
97
|
104
|
PGT(Maths)
|
109
|
102
|
91
|
71
|
93
|
PGT(Physics)
|
100
|
95
|
89
|
64
|
86
|
PGT(History)
|
129
|
125
|
120
|
119
|
118
|
PGT(IT)
|
129
|
0
|
120
|
102
|
113
|
PGT(English)
|
121
|
0
|
112
|
106
|
108
|
PGT(Hindi)
|
130
|
0
|
121
|
118
|
122
|
PGT(Geography)
|
129
|
126
|
117
|
121
|
116