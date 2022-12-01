NVS TGT PGT Cut Off 2022: Check Expected & Previous Years’ Cut Off Marks

NVS TGT PGT 2022 Written Exam was successfully conducted from 28th November to 30th November 2022 for recruitment of 2200 posts of Trained Graduate Teachers (TGTs), Post Graduate (PGTs), and Group B miscellaneous Teachers posts.

NVS TGT PGT Cut Off 2022: The Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS) successfully held the NVS TGT PGT 2022 Written Exam (Computer Based Test) from 28th November to 30th November 2022 for the selection of Teachers across 2200 vacancies of Post Graduate Teachers (PGTs) under the Limited Departmental Examination 2022-23 as well as Trained Graduate Teachers (TGTs) and Group B Miscellaneous Teachers posts under the Direct Recruitment Drive 2022-23 and Special Recruitment Drive 2022-23 for JNVs in North Eastern Region.

For the posts of Vice Principal and Principal under Limited Departmental Competitive Examination 2022-23 as well as PGTs and Principal under Direct Recruitment Drive 2022-23, Special Recruitment Drive 2022-23, the Samiti will release the exam schedule soon.

The Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS) is conducting the NVS TGT PGT Recruitment 2022 for filling up 2200 vacancies of Trained Graduate Teachers (TGTs), Post Graduate Teachers (PGTs), and Group B Miscellaneous Teacher posts under the Direct Recruitment Drive 2022-23, Special Recruitment Drive 2022-23 for JNVs in North Eastern Region and Limited Departmental Examination/Limited Departmental Competitive Examination 2022-23.

NVS TGT PGT 2022 Exam Pattern

For the Posts of TGTs and Miscellaneous Teachers

Test

Subjects

Maximum Questions

Maximum Marks

Duration

Part-I

General Awareness

10

10

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

3 hours

(No time limit for each part of the test individually)

Part-II

Reasoning Ability

10

10

Part-III

Knowledge of ICT

10

10

Part-IV

Teaching Aptitude

10

10

Part-V

Domain Knowledge:

a) subject specific syllabus – Difficulty level Graduation

 

b) Understanding of critical and creative Teaching based question.

 

c) Experiential activity based pedagogy and case study based questions.

 

d) NEP-2020

 

e) Khelo India and Fit India Program (for PETs only)

80

80

Part-VI

Language Competency Test 

30

30

 

Total

150

150

3 hours

For the posts of PGTs

Test

Subjects

Maximum Questions

Maximum Marks

Duration

Part-I

General Awareness

10

10

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

3 hours

(No time limit for each part of the test individually)

Part-II

Reasoning Ability

20

20

Part-III

Knowledge of ICT

10

10

Part-IV

Teaching Aptitude

10

10

Part-V

Domain Knowledge:

a) subject specific syllabus – Difficulty level Graduation

 

b) Understanding of critical and creative Teaching based question.

 

c) Experiential activity based pedagogy and case study based questions.

 

d) NEP-2020

 

e) Khelo India and Fit India Program (for PETs only)

80

80

Part-VI

Language Competency Test 

20

20

 

Total

150

150

3 hours

For the post of Principal

Test

Subjects

Maximum Questions

Maximum Marks

Duration

Part-I

Reasoning & Numeric Ability

10

10

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

3 hours

(No time limit for each part of the test individually)

Part-II

General Awareness

20

20

Part-III

Language Competency Test (General English and General Hindi – 10 marks each subject)

20

20

Part-IV

Academics and residential aspects (Detailed syllabus as on NVS website under Recruitment Heading)

50

50

Part-V

Administration and Finance (Detailed syllabus as on NVS website under Recruitment Heading)

50

50

 

Total

150

150

3 hours

NOTE: Negative marking is applicable for wrong answers.

NVS TGT PGT Expected Cut Off 2022

Candidates who appeared in the NVS TGT PGT 2022 Written Exam from 28th November to 30th November 2022 reported that the difficulty level of the NVS exam was Easy to Moderate. Check below category-wise expected cut-off marks for NVS TGT PGT 2022.

Section-wise Expected Cut Off for NVS TGT PGT 2022

Category

Expected cut-off Marks (PGT)

Expected cut-off Marks (TGT)

General/ UR

106-112

90-96

OBC

101-106

84-89

SC

94-99

74-79

ST

87-92

68-72

EWS

104-109

84-89

NVS TGT PGT Cut Off 2022: Previous Years’ (2018)

Name of the Posts

UR

OBC

SC

ST

PH

PGT(Biology)

116

110

103

98

96

PGT(Chemistry)

116

112

98

86

92

PGT(Commerce)

126

114

107

91

105

PGT(Economics)

122

112

100

97

104

PGT(Maths)

109

102

91

71

93

PGT(Physics)

100

95

89

64

86

PGT(History)

129

125

120

119

118

PGT(IT)

129

0

120

102

113

PGT(English)

121

0

112

106

108

PGT(Hindi)

130

0

121

118

122

PGT(Geography)

129

126

117

121

116

NVS TGT PGT Admit Card 2022

FAQ

Q1. Where can I find detailed NVS TGT PGT Cut Off 2022?

Read our article NVS TGT PGT Cut Off 2022: Check Expected & Previous Years’ Cut Off Marks on Jagran Josh.

Q2. How many vacancies are there in NVS TGT PGT 2022?

2200 vacancies of Post Graduate Teachers (PGTs), Trained Graduate Teachers (TGTs) and Group B Miscellaneous Teachers posts.

Q3. Is there interview in NVS TGT PGT 2022?

Yes. Candidates shortlisted in the Written Exam will be called for the Interview round.
