NVS TGT PGT 2022 Exam Analysis (28th/29th/30th November): Check Good Attempts & Difficulty Level

NVS TGT PGT 2022 Written Exam successfully held from 28th November to 30th November 2022 for 2200 vacancies of Trained Graduate Teachers (TGTs), Post Graduate (PGTs), and Group B miscellaneous Teachers posts.

NVS TGT PGT 2022 Exam Analysis (28th/29th/30th November): Check Good Attempts & Difficulty Level
NVS TGT PGT 2022 Exam Analysis (28th/29th/30th November): Check Good Attempts & Difficulty Level

NVS TGT PGT 2022 Exam Analysis: The Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS) successfully conducted the NVS TGT PGT 2022 Written Exam (Computer Based Test) for the posts of Trained Graduate Teachers (TGTs) and Group B Miscellaneous Teachers posts under the Direct Recruitment Drive 2022-23 and Special Recruitment Drive 2022-23 for JNVs in North Eastern Region as well as Post Graduate Teachers (PGTs) under the Limited Departmental Examination 2022-23.

The Samiti will release the exam schedule for the posts of PGT and Principal under Direct Recruitment Drive 2022-23, Special Recruitment Drive 2022-23 and for the posts of Vice Principal and Principal under Limited Departmental Competitive Examination 2022-23 soon.

The Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS) is conducting the NVS TGT PGT 2022 recruitment drive for the selection of 2200 posts of Trained Graduate Teachers (TGTs), Post Graduate Teachers (PGTs), and Group B Miscellaneous Teacher posts under the Direct Recruitment Drive 2022-23, Special Recruitment Drive 2022-23 for JNVs in North Eastern Region and Limited Departmental Examination/Limited Departmental Competitive Examination 2022-23.

In this article, candidates can check the NVS TGT PGT Exam Analysis 2022, Overall Good Attempts and Difficulty Level, and Section-wise Topics Asked.

NVS TGT PGT 2022 Exam Pattern

For the Posts of TGTs and Miscellaneous Teachers

Test

Subjects

Maximum Questions

Maximum Marks

Duration

Part-I

General Awareness

10

10

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

3 hours

(No time limit for each part of the test individually)

Part-II

Reasoning Ability

10

10

Part-III

Knowledge of ICT

10

10

Part-IV

Teaching Aptitude

10

10

Part-V

Domain Knowledge:

a) subject specific syllabus – Difficulty level Graduation

 

b) Understanding of critical and creative Teaching based question.

 

c) Experiential activity based pedagogy and case study based questions.

 

d) NEP-2020

 

e) Khelo India and Fit India Program (for PETs only)

80

80

Part-VI

Language Competency Test 

30

30

 

Total

150

150

3 hours

For the posts of PGTs

Test

Subjects

Maximum Questions

Maximum Marks

Duration

Part-I

General Awareness

10

10

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

3 hours

(No time limit for each part of the test individually)

Part-II

Reasoning Ability

20

20

Part-III

Knowledge of ICT

10

10

Part-IV

Teaching Aptitude

10

10

Part-V

Domain Knowledge:

a) subject specific syllabus – Difficulty level Graduation

 

b) Understanding of critical and creative Teaching based question.

 

c) Experiential activity based pedagogy and case study based questions.

 

d) NEP-2020

 

e) Khelo India and Fit India Program (for PETs only)

80

80

Part-VI

Language Competency Test 

20

20

 

Total

150

150

3 hours

For the post of Principal

Test

Subjects

Maximum Questions

Maximum Marks

Duration

Part-I

Reasoning & Numeric Ability

10

10

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

3 hours

(No time limit for each part of the test individually)

Part-II

General Awareness

20

20

Part-III

Language Competency Test (General English and General Hindi – 10 marks each subject)

20

20

Part-IV

Academics and residential aspects (Detailed syllabus as on NVS website under Recruitment Heading)

50

50

Part-V

Administration and Finance (Detailed syllabus as on NVS website under Recruitment Heading)

50

50

 

Total

150

150

3 hours

NOTE: Negative marking is applicable for wrong answers.

Also Read: NVS TGT PGT 2022: Check Best 5 Last-Minute Tips to Score High

Also Read: NVS TGT PGT 2022: Check Syllabus & Exam Pattern

NVS TGT PGT Exam Analysis 2022: Overall Good Attempts & Difficulty Level

NVS TGT PGT Exam Review 2022: Candidates reported that the NVS TGT PGT 2022 Written Exam was Easy-Moderate. Check below detailed Subject-wise overall good attempts.

Subject

No. of Questions

Good Attempts

Difficulty Level

General Awareness

10

5-6

Moderate

Reasoning Ability

10

6-7

Easy- Moderate

Knowledge of ICT

10

8-9

Moderate

Teaching Aptitude

10

7-8

Moderate-Difficult

Subject Concerned and its Pedagogy

80

55-60

Moderate

Language Competency Test (General English -10, General Hindi -10, Regional Language- 10)

30

15-20

Difficult

NVS TGT PGT Exam Analysis 2022: Section-wise Topics Asked

Reasoning Ability

  • Puzzle (7 person)
  • Direction & Distance
  • Integration
  • Limit (Continuity)
  • Polynomials
  • Geometry
  • Probability
  • Statistics
  • Matrix
  • Mod
  • Permutation & Combination

Knowledge of ICT

  • Hardware & Software
  • Shortcut Keys
  • Browser
  • Commands
  • Bugs
  • Input & Output Device
  • F7 Key Function

 

Teaching Aptitude

  • Child Pedagogy, Type of Teaching as per Teaching Stages
  • Graphical Tools for Organizing and Representing Knowledge
  • Interactive Session, Projected Aids, Screen
  • Bloom Taxonomy Highest Level
  • Critical Thinking: Memory Level, Understanding Level, Reflective Level

General Awareness

  • Henley Passport Index: Top Countries
  • GDP rate of India during 2nd wave of coronavirus
  • Rafael Nadal won the 2022 Grand Slam in which edition of French Open
  • Name of Indian Ambassador of Ukraine
  • General Science
  • Nobel Prize in Chemistry
  • NEP 2022
  • Sports

Language Competency Test

English:

  • Reading Comprehension
  • Synonyms
  • Antonyms
  • Fill in the Blanks
  • Spelling Correction
  • Tenses
  • Idiom-Phrases
  • Active & Passive
  • Error Spotting

Hindi:

  • Reading Comprehension
  • Synonyms (पर्यायवाची शब्द)
  • Antonyms (विलोमशब्द)
  • Shudh Vakya (शुद्ध वाक्य)
  • Samas (समास, संक्षिप्तीकरण)
  • Sandhi Vichhed (संधि विच्छेद)
  • Spelling Correction (सही वर्तनी)
  • Prefixes (उपसर्ग)
  • Proverb (लोकोक्ति)
  • Fill in the Blanks
  • Idioms-Phrases

Subject Concerned and its Pedagogy

Science:

Topics

Topics

Thermite Reaction

Ozone Hole

Left Hand Thumb Rule

Unit of Energy

Circuit Diagram

Acidity Count

Genetic Variation

Cyclopentane (which type of bonding)

Photosynthesis

Number of electron & proton in same element

Metal & non-metal properties (similar)

Rutherford Molecule Atom

Geotropism

Modern periodic table

NVS TGT PGT Admit Card 2022

FAQ

Q1. Where can I find detailed exam analysis for NVS TGT PGT 2022?

Read our article NVS TGT PGT 2022 Exam Analysis (28th/29th/30th November): Check Good Attempts & Difficulty Level on Jagran Josh.

Q2. What was the overall difficulty level of NVS TGT PGT 2022?

Candidates reported that the difficulty level of NVS TGT PGT 2022 was Easy to Moderate.

Q3. What were the General Awareness topics asked in NVS TGT PGT 2022?

Henley Passport Index: Top Countries, GDP rate of India during 2nd wave of coronavirus, Rafael Nadal won the 2022 Grand Slam in which edition of French Open, Name of Indian Ambassador of Ukraine, etc.
Jagran Play
खेलें हर किस्म के रोमांच से भरपूर गेम्स सिर्फ़ जागरण प्ले पर
अभी खेलें
Jagran PlayJagran PlayJagran PlayJagran Play