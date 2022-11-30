NVS TGT PGT 2022 Exam Analysis (28th/29th/30th November): Check Good Attempts & Difficulty Level

NVS TGT PGT 2022 Exam Analysis: The Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS) successfully conducted the NVS TGT PGT 2022 Written Exam (Computer Based Test) for the posts of Trained Graduate Teachers (TGTs) and Group B Miscellaneous Teachers posts under the Direct Recruitment Drive 2022-23 and Special Recruitment Drive 2022-23 for JNVs in North Eastern Region as well as Post Graduate Teachers (PGTs) under the Limited Departmental Examination 2022-23.
The Samiti will release the exam schedule for the posts of PGT and Principal under Direct Recruitment Drive 2022-23, Special Recruitment Drive 2022-23 and for the posts of Vice Principal and Principal under Limited Departmental Competitive Examination 2022-23 soon.
The Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS) is conducting the NVS TGT PGT 2022 recruitment drive for the selection of 2200 posts of Trained Graduate Teachers (TGTs), Post Graduate Teachers (PGTs), and Group B Miscellaneous Teacher posts under the Direct Recruitment Drive 2022-23, Special Recruitment Drive 2022-23 for JNVs in North Eastern Region and Limited Departmental Examination/Limited Departmental Competitive Examination 2022-23.
In this article, candidates can check the NVS TGT PGT Exam Analysis 2022, Overall Good Attempts and Difficulty Level, and Section-wise Topics Asked.
NVS TGT PGT 2022 Exam Pattern
For the Posts of TGTs and Miscellaneous Teachers
|
Test
|
Subjects
|
Maximum Questions
|
Maximum Marks
|
Duration
|
Part-I
|
General Awareness
|
10
|
10
|
3 hours
(No time limit for each part of the test individually)
|
Part-II
|
Reasoning Ability
|
10
|
10
|
Part-III
|
Knowledge of ICT
|
10
|
10
|
Part-IV
|
Teaching Aptitude
|
10
|
10
|
Part-V
|
Domain Knowledge:
a) subject specific syllabus – Difficulty level Graduation
b) Understanding of critical and creative Teaching based question.
c) Experiential activity based pedagogy and case study based questions.
d) NEP-2020
e) Khelo India and Fit India Program (for PETs only)
|
80
|
80
|
Part-VI
|
Language Competency Test
|
30
|
30
|
|
Total
|
150
|
150
|
3 hours
For the posts of PGTs
|
Test
|
Subjects
|
Maximum Questions
|
Maximum Marks
|
Duration
|
Part-I
|
General Awareness
|
10
|
10
|
3 hours
(No time limit for each part of the test individually)
|
Part-II
|
Reasoning Ability
|
20
|
20
|
Part-III
|
Knowledge of ICT
|
10
|
10
|
Part-IV
|
Teaching Aptitude
|
10
|
10
|
Part-V
|
Domain Knowledge:
a) subject specific syllabus – Difficulty level Graduation
b) Understanding of critical and creative Teaching based question.
c) Experiential activity based pedagogy and case study based questions.
d) NEP-2020
e) Khelo India and Fit India Program (for PETs only)
|
80
|
80
|
Part-VI
|
Language Competency Test
|
20
|
20
|
|
Total
|
150
|
150
|
3 hours
For the post of Principal
|
Test
|
Subjects
|
Maximum Questions
|
Maximum Marks
|
Duration
|
Part-I
|
Reasoning & Numeric Ability
|
10
|
10
|
3 hours
(No time limit for each part of the test individually)
|
Part-II
|
General Awareness
|
20
|
20
|
Part-III
|
Language Competency Test (General English and General Hindi – 10 marks each subject)
|
20
|
20
|
Part-IV
|
Academics and residential aspects (Detailed syllabus as on NVS website under Recruitment Heading)
|
50
|
50
|
Part-V
|
Administration and Finance (Detailed syllabus as on NVS website under Recruitment Heading)
|
50
|
50
|
|
Total
|
150
|
150
|
3 hours
NOTE: Negative marking is applicable for wrong answers.
NVS TGT PGT Exam Analysis 2022: Overall Good Attempts & Difficulty Level
NVS TGT PGT Exam Review 2022: Candidates reported that the NVS TGT PGT 2022 Written Exam was Easy-Moderate. Check below detailed Subject-wise overall good attempts.
|
Subject
|
No. of Questions
|
Good Attempts
|
Difficulty Level
|
General Awareness
|
10
|
5-6
|
Moderate
|
Reasoning Ability
|
10
|
6-7
|
Easy- Moderate
|
Knowledge of ICT
|
10
|
8-9
|
Moderate
|
Teaching Aptitude
|
10
|
7-8
|
Moderate-Difficult
|
Subject Concerned and its Pedagogy
|
80
|
55-60
|
Moderate
|
Language Competency Test (General English -10, General Hindi -10, Regional Language- 10)
|
30
|
15-20
|
Difficult
NVS TGT PGT Exam Analysis 2022: Section-wise Topics Asked
Reasoning Ability
- Puzzle (7 person)
- Direction & Distance
- Integration
- Limit (Continuity)
- Polynomials
- Geometry
- Probability
- Statistics
- Matrix
- Mod
- Permutation & Combination
Knowledge of ICT
- Hardware & Software
- Shortcut Keys
- Browser
- Commands
- Bugs
- Input & Output Device
- F7 Key Function
Teaching Aptitude
- Child Pedagogy, Type of Teaching as per Teaching Stages
- Graphical Tools for Organizing and Representing Knowledge
- Interactive Session, Projected Aids, Screen
- Bloom Taxonomy Highest Level
- Critical Thinking: Memory Level, Understanding Level, Reflective Level
General Awareness
- Henley Passport Index: Top Countries
- GDP rate of India during 2nd wave of coronavirus
- Rafael Nadal won the 2022 Grand Slam in which edition of French Open
- Name of Indian Ambassador of Ukraine
- General Science
- Nobel Prize in Chemistry
- NEP 2022
- Sports
Language Competency Test
English:
- Reading Comprehension
- Synonyms
- Antonyms
- Fill in the Blanks
- Spelling Correction
- Tenses
- Idiom-Phrases
- Active & Passive
- Error Spotting
Hindi:
- Reading Comprehension
- Synonyms (पर्यायवाची शब्द)
- Antonyms (विलोम' शब्द)
- Shudh Vakya (शुद्ध वाक्य)
- Samas (समास, संक्षिप्तीकरण)
- Sandhi Vichhed (संधि विच्छेद)
- Spelling Correction (सही वर्तनी)
- Prefixes (उपसर्ग)
- Proverb (लोकोक्ति)
- Fill in the Blanks
- Idioms-Phrases
Subject Concerned and its Pedagogy
Science:
|
Topics
|
Topics
|
Thermite Reaction
|
Ozone Hole
|
Left Hand Thumb Rule
|
Unit of Energy
|
Circuit Diagram
|
Acidity Count
|
Genetic Variation
|
Cyclopentane (which type of bonding)
|
Photosynthesis
|
Number of electron & proton in same element
|
Metal & non-metal properties (similar)
|
Rutherford Molecule Atom
|
Geotropism
|
Modern periodic table