NVS TGT PGT 2022 Exam Analysis (28th/29th/30th November): Check Good Attempts & Difficulty Level

NVS TGT PGT 2022 Written Exam successfully held from 28th November to 30th November 2022 for 2200 vacancies of Trained Graduate Teachers (TGTs), Post Graduate (PGTs), and Group B miscellaneous Teachers posts.

NVS TGT PGT 2022 Exam Analysis: The Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS) successfully conducted the NVS TGT PGT 2022 Written Exam (Computer Based Test) for the posts of Trained Graduate Teachers (TGTs) and Group B Miscellaneous Teachers posts under the Direct Recruitment Drive 2022-23 and Special Recruitment Drive 2022-23 for JNVs in North Eastern Region as well as Post Graduate Teachers (PGTs) under the Limited Departmental Examination 2022-23.

The Samiti will release the exam schedule for the posts of PGT and Principal under Direct Recruitment Drive 2022-23, Special Recruitment Drive 2022-23 and for the posts of Vice Principal and Principal under Limited Departmental Competitive Examination 2022-23 soon.

The Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS) is conducting the NVS TGT PGT 2022 recruitment drive for the selection of 2200 posts of Trained Graduate Teachers (TGTs), Post Graduate Teachers (PGTs), and Group B Miscellaneous Teacher posts under the Direct Recruitment Drive 2022-23, Special Recruitment Drive 2022-23 for JNVs in North Eastern Region and Limited Departmental Examination/Limited Departmental Competitive Examination 2022-23.

In this article, candidates can check the NVS TGT PGT Exam Analysis 2022, Overall Good Attempts and Difficulty Level, and Section-wise Topics Asked.

NVS TGT PGT 2022 Exam Pattern

For the Posts of TGTs and Miscellaneous Teachers

Test Subjects Maximum Questions Maximum Marks Duration Part-I General Awareness 10 10 3 hours (No time limit for each part of the test individually) Part-II Reasoning Ability 10 10 Part-III Knowledge of ICT 10 10 Part-IV Teaching Aptitude 10 10 Part-V Domain Knowledge: a) subject specific syllabus – Difficulty level Graduation b) Understanding of critical and creative Teaching based question. c) Experiential activity based pedagogy and case study based questions. d) NEP-2020 e) Khelo India and Fit India Program (for PETs only) 80 80 Part-VI Language Competency Test 30 30 Total 150 150 3 hours

For the posts of PGTs

Test Subjects Maximum Questions Maximum Marks Duration Part-I General Awareness 10 10 3 hours (No time limit for each part of the test individually) Part-II Reasoning Ability 20 20 Part-III Knowledge of ICT 10 10 Part-IV Teaching Aptitude 10 10 Part-V Domain Knowledge: a) subject specific syllabus – Difficulty level Graduation b) Understanding of critical and creative Teaching based question. c) Experiential activity based pedagogy and case study based questions. d) NEP-2020 e) Khelo India and Fit India Program (for PETs only) 80 80 Part-VI Language Competency Test 20 20 Total 150 150 3 hours

For the post of Principal

Test Subjects Maximum Questions Maximum Marks Duration Part-I Reasoning & Numeric Ability 10 10 3 hours (No time limit for each part of the test individually) Part-II General Awareness 20 20 Part-III Language Competency Test (General English and General Hindi – 10 marks each subject) 20 20 Part-IV Academics and residential aspects (Detailed syllabus as on NVS website under Recruitment Heading) 50 50 Part-V Administration and Finance (Detailed syllabus as on NVS website under Recruitment Heading) 50 50 Total 150 150 3 hours

NOTE: Negative marking is applicable for wrong answers.

NVS TGT PGT Exam Analysis 2022: Overall Good Attempts & Difficulty Level

NVS TGT PGT Exam Review 2022: Candidates reported that the NVS TGT PGT 2022 Written Exam was Easy-Moderate. Check below detailed Subject-wise overall good attempts.

Subject No. of Questions Good Attempts Difficulty Level General Awareness 10 5-6 Moderate Reasoning Ability 10 6-7 Easy- Moderate Knowledge of ICT 10 8-9 Moderate Teaching Aptitude 10 7-8 Moderate-Difficult Subject Concerned and its Pedagogy 80 55-60 Moderate Language Competency Test (General English -10, General Hindi -10, Regional Language- 10) 30 15-20 Difficult

NVS TGT PGT Exam Analysis 2022: Section-wise Topics Asked

Reasoning Ability

Puzzle (7 person)

Direction & Distance

Integration

Limit (Continuity)

Polynomials

Geometry

Probability

Statistics

Matrix

Mod

Permutation & Combination

Knowledge of ICT

Hardware & Software

Shortcut Keys

Browser

Commands

Bugs

Input & Output Device

F7 Key Function

Teaching Aptitude

Child Pedagogy, Type of Teaching as per Teaching Stages

Graphical Tools for Organizing and Representing Knowledge

Interactive Session, Projected Aids, Screen

Bloom Taxonomy Highest Level

Critical Thinking: Memory Level, Understanding Level, Reflective Level

General Awareness

Henley Passport Index: Top Countries

GDP rate of India during 2nd wave of coronavirus

Rafael Nadal won the 2022 Grand Slam in which edition of French Open

Name of Indian Ambassador of Ukraine

General Science

Nobel Prize in Chemistry

NEP 2022

Sports

Language Competency Test

English:

Reading Comprehension

Synonyms

Antonyms

Fill in the Blanks

Spelling Correction

Tenses

Idiom-Phrases

Active & Passive

Error Spotting

Hindi:

Reading Comprehension

Synonyms ( पर्यायवाची शब्द )

Antonyms ( विलोम ' शब्द )

' Shudh Vakya ( शुद्ध वाक्य )

Samas ( समास , संक्षिप्तीकरण )

Sandhi Vichhed ( संधि विच्छेद )

Spelling Correction ( सही वर्तनी )

Prefixes ( उपसर्ग )

Proverb ( लोकोक्ति )

Fill in the Blanks

Idioms-Phrases

Subject Concerned and its Pedagogy

Science:

Topics Topics Thermite Reaction Ozone Hole Left Hand Thumb Rule Unit of Energy Circuit Diagram Acidity Count Genetic Variation Cyclopentane (which type of bonding) Photosynthesis Number of electron & proton in same element Metal & non-metal properties (similar) Rutherford Molecule Atom Geotropism Modern periodic table

