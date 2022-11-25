NVS TGT PGT 2022 Exam Starts 28th November: Check Best 5 Last-Minute Tips to Score High

NVS TGT PGT 2022 Written Exam will be held from 28th November to 30th November 2022 for various teaching posts. Check the important tips to prepare and crack NVS TGT PGT Written Exam.

NVS TGT PGT 2022 Tips to Score High: The Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS) is set to conduct the NVS TGT PGT 2022 Written Exam (Computer Based Test) for 2200 vacancies of Trained Graduate Teachers (TGTs), Post Graduate (PGTs), and Group B miscellaneous Teachers posts under the Direct Recruitment Drive 2022-23, Special Recruitment Drive 2022-23 for JNVs in North Eastern Region and Limited Departmental Examination/Limited Departmental Competitive Examination 2022-23.

The NVS TGT PGT Admit Card 2022 is scheduled to be released today on 25th November 2022. With three days left for the exam, we advise the candidates to complete the revision for the subjects prevalent for the TGT (Trained Graduate Teacher) and PGT (Post Graduate Teacher).

NVS TGT PGT Exam Pattern

As per the NVS TGT PGT exam pattern, the candidates will be required to write and pass the written test. The authorities have prescribed a minimum of 40% of the total marks to get a place in the final merit list. The exam will be held separately for all three profiles, TGT (Trained Graduate Teacher), PGT (Post Graduate Teacher) and Principal. Check out the key takeaways of the complete exam pattern on this page.

The examination is going to be conducted in CBT mode.

As per the marking scheme, 1 mark will be awarded for the correct answer and 0.25 marks will be deducted for the wrong answer.

The questions in the exam will be asked both in English and Hindi language.

For the Posts of TGTs and Miscellaneous Teachers

Test Subjects Maximum Questions Maximum Marks Duration Part-I General Awareness 10 10 3 hours (No time limit for each part of the test individually) Part-II Reasoning Ability 10 10 Part-III Knowledge of ICT 10 10 Part-IV Teaching Aptitude 10 10 Part-V Domain Knowledge: a) subject specific syllabus – Difficulty level Graduation b) Understanding of critical and creative Teaching based question. c) Experiential activity based pedagogy and case study based questions. d) NEP-2020 e) Khelo India and Fit India Program (for PETs only) 80 80 Part-VI Language Competency Test 30 30 Total 150 150 3 hours

For the posts of PGTs

Test Subjects Maximum Questions Maximum Marks Duration Part-I General Awareness 10 10 3 hours (No time limit for each part of the test individually) Part-II Reasoning Ability 20 20 Part-III Knowledge of ICT 10 10 Part-IV Teaching Aptitude 10 10 Part-V Domain Knowledge: a) subject specific syllabus – Difficulty level Graduation b) Understanding of critical and creative Teaching based question. c) Experiential activity based pedagogy and case study based questions. d) NEP-2020 e) Khelo India and Fit India Program (for PETs only) 80 80 Part-VI Language Competency Test 20 20 Total 150 150 3 hours

For the post of Principal

Test Subjects Maximum Questions Maximum Marks Duration Part-I Reasoning & Numeric Ability 10 10 3 hours (No time limit for each part of the test individually) Part-II General Awareness 20 20 Part-III Language Competency Test (General English and General Hindi – 10 marks each subject) 20 20 Part-IV Academics and residential aspects (Detailed syllabus as on NVS website under Recruitment Heading) 50 50 Part-V Administration and Finance (Detailed syllabus as on NVS website under Recruitment Heading) 50 50 Total 150 150 3 hours

NVS TGT PGT 2022 Best Last-Minute Preparation Tips

Candidates appearing for the NVS TGT PGT 2022 Computer Based Test (CBT) for various teaching posts including Post Graduate (PGTs) & Trained Graduate Teachers (TGTs), and Group B Miscellaneous Teachers posts should learn of the best 5 last-minute preparation tips to score high.

1. Revision Time: Check Entire Syllabus, Exam Pattern, Exam Schedule

Ensure you have sufficient time before the exam day to revise your syllabus, go through important topics, be well-versed with exam pattern, marking scheme, revise important dates, formulas, concepts, etc. Focus on strengthening your strong areas. Check the official exam schedule issued by the Samiti or you can visit the link below to know the shift timings, date of exam, name of posts, and recruitment drives.

NOTE: Date of Computer Based Test (CBT) under Direct Recruitment Drive 2022-23, Special Recruitment Drive 2022-23 for the posts of PGT and Principal and Limited Departmental Competitive Examination 2022-23 for the posts of Vice Principal and Principal are postponed due to administrative exigencies and exact dates will be notified in due course.

2. Avoid Guesswork, Negative Marking Applicable

NVS TGT PGT 2022 shall include negative marking for wrong answers. For every wrong answer, candidates will receive a penalty of 1/4th marks. It is advised to attempt only what you know.

3. Solve Previous Years’ Question Paper, Mock Tests

One of the best preparation strategies is solving previous years’ question papers. Try to solve at least 1 to 2 question papers in a day to assess your preparation level and performance. One can also put a timer or stop watch of the exact time as the exam duration. As per the exam pattern, candidates will get 3 hours exam duration for all teaching posts in NVS TGT PGT 2022. There will be no time limit for each part of the test individually. In simple words, there will be no sectional timing.

4. Keep your admit card, documents, exam-related items ready

Candidates should also make sure that they assemble their admit card, documents, and other exam-related items in one place in a bag. Remember to keep all required identity proofs and follow all exam rules & regulations as prescribed by the Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS).

5. Stay Calm, Eat Good Food

Now that you have prepared all for the written exam. It is important to give your body the required rest to perform at its optimum capacity on the exam day. Make sure to keep a check on your food habits, sleeping pattern, and mental health. Stay confident and calm, take walks, exercise, and believe in yourself.

Wish you the best!

