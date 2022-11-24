NVS TGT PGT Salary 2022: Check Pay Scale, Allowances, Job Profile, Career Growth

NVS TGT PGT Salary 2022: Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti is conducting the recruitment drive for the selection of 2200 vacancies of TGT, PGT, and Group B Miscellaneous Teachers posts under Direct Recruitment Drive 2022-23, Special Recruitment Drive 2022-23 for JNVs in North Eastern Region and Limited Departmental Examination / Limited Departmental Competitive Examination 2022-23.
Eligible candidates applying in the NVS TGT PGT 2022 will appear for the Computer Based Test (CBT) from 28th November 2022 to 30th November 2022. Candidates will be able to download the NVS TGT PGT Admit Card 2022 from 25th November 2022 onwards. Meanwhile, candidates can check the NVS TGT PGT Salary 2022, Pay Scale, Allowances, Job Profile, and Career Growth for Post Graduate (PGTs) & Trained Graduate Teachers (TGTs).
NVS TGT PGT Salary: Pay Scale
The NVS TGT PGT salary structure is going to be based on the rules of the 7th pay commission. The board has notified the basic pay for all the three profiles. The final salary package shall be prepared by using the pay scale and allowances admissible to the aforesaid profile.
Pay Scale
The pay scale and grade pay for all the vacancies announced by the NVS TGT PGT can be checked in the table below.
|
Post
|
NVS Pay Scale
|
Grade Pay
|
Principal
|
INR 78800-209200
|
Level 12
|
PGT
|
INR 47600-151100
|
Level 8
|
TGT
|
INR 44900-142400
|
Level 7
Salary Structure
The monthly salary structure for the upcoming NVS TGT PGT profile can be checked in the table below.
|
Salary Structure
|
Principal
|
PGT
|
TGT
|
Pay Scale
|
78800-209200
|
47600-151100
|
44900-142400
|
Level of Grade
|
Level 12
|
Level 8
|
Level 7
|
Basic Pay
|
78,800
|
47,600
|
44,900
|
Dearness Allowance
|
29,944
|
18,088
|
17,062
|
HRA (House Rent Allowance)
|
21,276
|
12,582
|
12,123
|
Travel Allowance
|
9936
|
4968
|
4968
|
Total
|
1,39,956
|
83,508
|
79,053
Allowances
Apart from the basic promised salary, the candidates will also be eligible for allowances that have been prescribed by the commission. These allowances makes the salary bankable and hefty.
- Dearness Allowance (DA)
- House Rent Allowance (HRA)
- Travel Allowance (TA)
- City Compensatory Allowance
- Special Allowance
- Leave Travel Concession (LTC)
- Petrol Allowance
- Provident Fund Contribution
NVS TGT PGT Job Profile
As per the official notification, the board has announced vacancies for three profiles, principal, TGT and PGT. The candidates who successfully qualify for the written examination will be required to perform the job responsibilities as mentioned in the table below.
|
NVS TGT PGT Profile
|
Responsibilities
|
Principal
|
|
TGT (Trained Graduate Teacher)
|
|
PGT (Post Graduate Teacher)
|
NVS TGT PGT Career Growth
Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS) is a government-owned institution and hence the chosen candidates are eligible for good career growth. These candidates will be required to spend some years in the service. After this, they will be called to write the promotional and internal exams conducted from time to time. After qualifying for these exams, they are promoted to a higher pay scale and profile.
