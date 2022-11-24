NVS TGT PGT Salary 2022: Check Pay Scale, Allowances, Job Profile, Career Growth

Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS) is conducting the CBT for 2200 vacancies of TGT, PGT, and Group B Miscellaneous Teachers posts from 28th November 2022 to 30th November 2022.

NVS TGT PGT Salary 2022: Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti is conducting the recruitment drive for the selection of 2200 vacancies of TGT, PGT, and Group B Miscellaneous Teachers posts under Direct Recruitment Drive 2022-23, Special Recruitment Drive 2022-23 for JNVs in North Eastern Region and Limited Departmental Examination / Limited Departmental Competitive Examination 2022-23.

Eligible candidates applying in the NVS TGT PGT 2022 will appear for the Computer Based Test (CBT) from 28th November 2022 to 30th November 2022. Candidates will be able to download the NVS TGT PGT Admit Card 2022 from 25th November 2022 onwards. Meanwhile, candidates can check the NVS TGT PGT Salary 2022, Pay Scale, Allowances, Job Profile, and Career Growth for Post Graduate (PGTs) & Trained Graduate Teachers (TGTs).

NVS TGT PGT Salary: Pay Scale

The NVS TGT PGT salary structure is going to be based on the rules of the 7th pay commission. The board has notified the basic pay for all the three profiles. The final salary package shall be prepared by using the pay scale and allowances admissible to the aforesaid profile.

Pay Scale

The pay scale and grade pay for all the vacancies announced by the NVS TGT PGT can be checked in the table below.

Post NVS Pay Scale Grade Pay Principal INR 78800-209200 Level 12 PGT INR 47600-151100 Level 8 TGT INR 44900-142400 Level 7

Salary Structure

The monthly salary structure for the upcoming NVS TGT PGT profile can be checked in the table below.

Salary Structure Principal PGT TGT Pay Scale 78800-209200 47600-151100 44900-142400 Level of Grade Level 12 Level 8 Level 7 Basic Pay 78,800 47,600 44,900 Dearness Allowance 29,944 18,088 17,062 HRA (House Rent Allowance) 21,276 12,582 12,123 Travel Allowance 9936 4968 4968 Total 1,39,956 83,508 79,053

Allowances

Apart from the basic promised salary, the candidates will also be eligible for allowances that have been prescribed by the commission. These allowances makes the salary bankable and hefty.

Dearness Allowance (DA)

House Rent Allowance (HRA)

Travel Allowance (TA)

City Compensatory Allowance

Special Allowance

Leave Travel Concession (LTC)

Petrol Allowance

Provident Fund Contribution

NVS TGT PGT Job Profile

As per the official notification, the board has announced vacancies for three profiles, principal, TGT and PGT. The candidates who successfully qualify for the written examination will be required to perform the job responsibilities as mentioned in the table below.

NVS TGT PGT Profile Responsibilities Principal The principal has to ensure that the school environment is safe for all students and staff members

Setting performance objectives for students and teachers

They have to overview and check the administrative task TGT (Trained Graduate Teacher) They have to check if the task is assigned to the students.

Prepare syllabus and test schedule for the students from time to time.

Use their communication skills to cover the syllabus prescribed by the board easily. PGT (Post Graduate Teacher) Do planning in a way that the subject-wise curriculum is covered.

Conduct PTM meetings from time to time to discuss the performance of the candidates.

NVS TGT PGT Career Growth

Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS) is a government-owned institution and hence the chosen candidates are eligible for good career growth. These candidates will be required to spend some years in the service. After this, they will be called to write the promotional and internal exams conducted from time to time. After qualifying for these exams, they are promoted to a higher pay scale and profile.

