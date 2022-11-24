NVS TGT PGT Salary 2022: Check Pay Scale, Allowances, Job Profile, Career Growth

Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS) is conducting the CBT for 2200 vacancies of TGT, PGT, and Group B Miscellaneous Teachers posts from 28th November 2022 to 30th November 2022.

NVS TGT PGT Salary 2022: Check Pay Scale, Allowances, Job Profile, Career Growth

NVS TGT PGT Salary 2022: Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti is conducting the recruitment drive for the selection of 2200 vacancies of TGT, PGT, and Group B Miscellaneous Teachers posts under Direct Recruitment Drive 2022-23, Special Recruitment Drive 2022-23 for JNVs in North Eastern Region and Limited Departmental Examination / Limited Departmental Competitive Examination 2022-23.

Eligible candidates applying in the NVS TGT PGT 2022 will appear for the Computer Based Test (CBT) from 28th November 2022 to 30th November 2022. Candidates will be able to download the NVS TGT PGT Admit Card 2022 from 25th November 2022 onwards. Meanwhile, candidates can check the NVS TGT PGT Salary 2022, Pay Scale, Allowances, Job Profile, and Career Growth for Post Graduate (PGTs) & Trained Graduate Teachers (TGTs).

NVS TGT PGT Salary: Pay Scale

The NVS TGT PGT salary structure is going to be based on the rules of the 7th pay commission. The board has notified the basic pay for all the three profiles. The final salary package shall be prepared by using the pay scale and allowances admissible to the aforesaid profile. 

Pay Scale

The pay scale and grade pay for all the vacancies announced by the NVS TGT PGT can be checked in the table below. 

Post

NVS Pay Scale

Grade Pay

Principal

INR 78800-209200

Level 12

PGT

INR 47600-151100

Level 8

TGT

INR 44900-142400

Level 7

Salary Structure

The monthly salary structure for the upcoming NVS TGT PGT profile can be checked in the table below. 

Salary Structure

Principal

PGT

TGT

Pay Scale

78800-209200

47600-151100

44900-142400

Level of Grade

Level 12

Level 8

Level 7

Basic Pay

78,800

47,600

44,900

Dearness Allowance

29,944

18,088

17,062

HRA (House Rent Allowance)

21,276

12,582

12,123

Travel Allowance

9936

4968

4968

Total

1,39,956

83,508

79,053

Allowances

Apart from the basic promised salary, the candidates will also be eligible for allowances that have been prescribed by the commission. These allowances makes the salary bankable and hefty.

  • Dearness Allowance (DA)
  • House Rent Allowance (HRA)
  • Travel Allowance (TA)
  • City Compensatory Allowance
  • Special Allowance
  • Leave Travel Concession (LTC)
  • Petrol Allowance
  • Provident Fund Contribution

NVS TGT PGT Job Profile

As per the official notification, the board has announced vacancies for three profiles, principal, TGT and PGT. The candidates who successfully qualify for the written examination will be required to perform the job responsibilities as mentioned in the table below. 

NVS TGT PGT Profile

Responsibilities

Principal
  • The principal has to ensure that the school environment is safe for all students and staff members
  • Setting performance objectives for students and teachers
  • They have to overview and check the administrative task

TGT (Trained Graduate Teacher)
  • They have to check if the task is assigned to the students.
  • Prepare syllabus and test schedule for the students from time to time. 
  • Use their communication skills to cover the syllabus prescribed by the board easily. 

PGT (Post Graduate Teacher)
  • Do planning in a way that the subject-wise curriculum is covered.
  • Conduct PTM meetings from time to time to discuss the performance of the candidates.

NVS TGT PGT Career Growth

Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS) is a government-owned institution and hence the chosen candidates are eligible for good career growth. These candidates will be required to spend some years in the service. After this, they will be called to write the promotional and internal exams conducted from time to time. After qualifying for these exams, they are promoted to a higher pay scale and profile.

Also Read: NVS TGT PGT 2022 Exam Schedule Out: Check CBT Dates, Syllabus & Exam Pattern

FAQ

Q1: What is the NVS TGT PGT salary structure?

As per the notification released by the Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti, the admissible salary structure for the NVS TGT PGT is going to be INR 44900-142400 and INR 47600-151100 as per the rules of the 7th pay commission.

Q2: What allowances are admissible to the NVS TGT PGT job profile?

The prominent allowances admissible to the NVS TGT PGT job profile are Dearness Allowance (DA), House Rent Allowance (HRA), Travel Allowance (TA), City Compensatory Allowance, Special Allowance, Leave Travel Concession (LTC), Petrol Allowance, and Provident Fund Contribution.

Q3: What is the career growth and hierarchy followed for the NVS TGT PGT?

The candidates joining the NVS TGT PGT job profile are subjected to get great career growth after joining. The candidates after completing certain years in service become eligible for the promotion.

