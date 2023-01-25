NVS TGT RESULT 2022 Special Recruitment Schedule out, Download PDF Notification, know all details

Know here about NVS TGT RESULT 2022 for Special Recruitment check important details regarding interview date and schedule. Also download the notification PDF.

NVS TGT Result 2022 for Special Recruitment: Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS) has announced the NVS TGT RESULT 2022 Special Recruitment exam held for the post of Trained Graduate Teacher for Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas of the North East Region on its official website - https://navodaya.gov.in/ The candidates who appeared for the NVS TGT Exam for Special Recruitment held on 28 November 2022 can download their NVS TGT Result from the official website of Navodaya Vidyalaya. Result has been prepared for the following subjects- English, Hindi, Maths, Science, and Social Studies. This result is exclusively for the vacancies of the North East Region.

How to Download NVS TGT Result 2022 ?

Step 1 Visit the official website of the NVS - https://navodaya.gov.in/

Step 2 Click on the result link titled- List of candidates shortlisted for interview for the post of TGTs (English, Hindi, Maths, Science, Social Studies) alongwith schedule of interview under Special Recruitment Drive 2022-23 for JNVs of North Eastern Region.

Step 3 Download the PDF of the opened result-cum-notification.

Step 4 Selected candidates are advised to check their details in the pdf such as registration number, roll number, name etc.

NVS TGT RESULT 2022 Special Recruitment Interview Date 2023

The candidates who are shortlisted on the basis of CBT and whose roll number is given in the list are required to appear for an interview round. These candidates have to appear for the interview on the scheduled date, time and venue. The date, reporting time and venue of the Interview is mentioned in the result PDF. The call letters for the Interview will be sent to the registered email of the candidate. Also, the link to download the interview call letter will be made available on the official website of NVS if the need arises. Candidates are advised to keep checking the official website regularly for further updates along with their registered email ids.

If any candidate whose name is mentioned in the notification but he/she does not receive an interview call letter to attend the interview, he/ she may contact at Phone Number(s) 0120-2405969-73 Extn. 2040 & e-mail: nvshqel@gmail.com.

The final merit list will be prepared in the following manner: weightage of 80% to marks obtained by the candidate in Computer Based Test (CBT) and of 20% for the marks secured in Interview.

Candidates are advised to carefully check the result pdf for their name and details related to the interview and keep checking the official website for upcoming updates.