NYKS Skill Test Admit Card 2020 for Various Posts Released @nyks.nic.in, Check Direct Link Here

NYKS Skill Test Date 2020: Nehru Yuva Kendra Sangathan (NYKS), Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, Govt. of India has released the Admit Card for the Skill Test for various posts on its official website. All such candidates who have to appear for the Multiple Posts Skill Tests can download their Skill Test Admit Card available on the official website of NYKS- nyks.nic.in.

Candidates can download their admit card from the official website of Nehru Yuva Kendra Sangathan (NYKS) after providing their login credentials like Roll Number and Registration Number on the web portal. Candidates willing to appear for the Skill Test for these posts should visit on the official website and check the notification.

It is noted that Nehru Yuva Kendra Sangathan (NYKS), Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, Govt. of India had invited applications for the recruitment of various posts on its official posts. A number of candidates were applied for these posts. You can check the direct link of short notification regarding the NYKS Skill Test Admit Card 2020 given below.

Direct Link for NYKS Skill Test Admit Card 2020





NYKS Skill Test Admit Card 2020: Download Process

Visit the official website of Nehru Yuva Kendra Sangathan (NYKS)i.e. nyks.nic.in.

Go the “What’s New” Section displaying on the Home Page.

Click here the given link regarding the NYKS Skill Test Admit Card 2020..

A new window will be open where you will have to provide your login credentials like Roll Number and Registration Number.

Download and save the same for your future reference.

Candidates can download and take a printout of the admit card for future reference. Candidates should note that they should carry the e-admit card on the day of examination otherwise they will not be permitted to appear in the examination.

Candidates are advised to check the official website of Nehru Yuva Kendra Sangathan (NYKS), Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, Govt. of India for latest updates regarding the above posts.