OAVS Teacher Recruitment 2020 for 737 TGT, PGT, PET, Computer Teacher and Principal Posts @oav.edu.in

OAVS Recruitment 2020: Odisha Adarsha Vidyalaya Sangathan (OAVS), under the School & Mass Education Department, Government of Odisha has published the recruitment notification for Principal and Teaching Staff in the Odisha Adarsha Vidyalayas in the State which shall be filled up by direct recruitment. Candidates eligible for the post can apply through official website oav.edu.in from 22 October 2020 to 23 November 2020. However, the last date of filling applications is 25 November 2020.

A total of 737 vacancies are available for the posts such as TGT, PGT, PET, Computer Teacher and Principal. More details on OAVS Recruitment 2020 such as eligibility, selection process, vacancy break-up are given below:

Important Dates

Last Date of Online Application : 23 November 2020

Last Date of submission of Online Fee as applicable through Debit/Credit Card/Net Banking - 25 November 2020

OAVS Vacancy Details:

Principal -144 Posts

TGT English - 65 Posts

TGT Social Studies - 97 Posts

TGT Odia - 48 Posts

TGT Math - 54 Posts

TGT Science - 52 Posts

TGT Sanskrit -59 Posts

PGT English - 27 Posts

PGT Physics - 43 Posts

PGT Chemistry - 36 Posts

PGT Biology - 22 Posts

PGT Mathematics - 36 Posts

PET - 73 Posts

Computer Teacher - 40 Posts

Salary:

Principal - Rs. 67,700

PGT - Rs. 47,600

TGT - Rs. 44,900

P.E.T - Rs. 35,400

Computer Teacher - Rs. 17380

Eligibility Criteria for TGT, PGT, PET and Other Posts

Educational/Technical Qualification & Experience:

Principal : Master’s Degree from a recognized University with at least 45% marks in aggregate and B.Ed. should have studied Odia at high school level or single subject Odia examination up to High School. 10 year TGT experience or 02 years of experience as Principal or equivalent.

TGT : Four years integrated Degree course of Regional College of Education of NCERT in the concerned subject with minimum 50% marks in aggregate Or Bachelor’s Degree in Arts &Science in the concerned subjects with 50% in aggregate (45% for SC/ST/PH/SEBC candidates) along with B.Ed.

PET : Degree/Post Graduate Degree in Physical Education i.e. B.P.Ed./M.P.Ed and proficiency in teaching both in Odia and English medium.

Computer Teacher: B.E./B.Tech. in Computer Science or I.T./MCA/M.Sc. (IT) or 'B' level from DOEACC or OR B.C.A/B.Sc. in Computer Science from a recognized University and Competence to teach through English & Odia medium

PGT English : Two years Integrated post Graduate Course of Regional College of Education of NCERT or Master's Degree in the concerned subject with minimum 50% marks in aggregate OR Master Degree in the concerned subject from a recognized University with at least 50% marks in aggregate (45% for SC/ST/ SEBC/PH candidates) and Bachelor Degree in Education (a course prescribed by NCTE) from an Institution recognized by NCTE and affiliated to a recognized University. Proficiency in teaching both in Odia and English medium.

Age Limit:

Principal - 32 to 52 Years

Other Post - 21 to 32 Years

Selection Process for TGT, PGT, PET and Other Posts

Selection will be on the basis of performance in the CBT and Interview.

How to Apply for OAVS Recruitment 2020 ?

Online applications will be accepted the through online registration link available at OAVS website i.e. http://www.oav.edu.in. Please go carefully through instructions under ‘HOW TO APPLY’ and also detailed instructions given on the main page of online application form

OAVS Recruitment Notification PDF



OAVS Teacher Application Link