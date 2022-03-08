Odisha Police ASI Admit Card 2022 (Today) @odisha police.gov.in: Exam from 15 March

Odisha Police ASI Admit Card 2022 (Today): Odisha Police will release the admit card of open competitive examination for recruitment of Assistant Sub-Inspector (Communication) in Odisha Police Signals Service / Establishments today i.e. on 08 March 2022 on its website i.e. odipolasi.onlineapplicationform.org/ODPASI/index.jsp. Odisha Police ASI Exam is scheduled to be held on 15 March, 16 and 17 March 2022.

The exam will be conducted on a computer also called Computer Based Recruitment Test (CBRT).

There will be multiple-choice questions.

1 Mark will be given for each correct answer and a 0.25 mark shall be deducted for every wrong answer.

There shall be one paper in General English and other for Odia Language which will be qualifying in nature.

Odisha Police ASI Qualifying Marks

The candidates have to secure at least 50% marks for qualifying for the same paper. The Board shall prepare a list of candidates equal to three times the vacancies advertised for appearing in the Computer Skill Test and Physical Efficiency Test from the candidates who have qualified in General English & Odia Language based on the combined marks secured by them in (Quantitative Aptitude and Reasoning Test) and (Computer Test).

There will not be any interview round.

How to Download Odisha Police ASI Admit Card 2022 ?

Visit the official website of Odisha Police - https://odipolasi.onlineapplicationform.org/ODPASI/index.jsp Click on the admit card link Enter your details Download Odisha Police Admit Card

Odisha Police ASI Answer Key 2022

Tentative answer keys will be placed on the link https://odipolasi.onlineapplicationform.org/ODPASI/index.jsp after the examination. Applicants may go through the answer keys and submit representations, if any, within 3

days of uploading of the answer keys on payment of Rs 500/- per question. Any representation regarding answer keys received within the time limits fixed by the OPRB, will be scrutinized before finalizing the answer keys and the decision of OPRB in this regard will be final.