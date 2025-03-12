Odisha Police SI Syllabus 2025 serves as a blueprint for exam preparation, helping aspirants target key topics. The syllabus is divided into two papers: Paper 1 focuses on Odia and English languages, and Paper 2 covers General Studies such as current affairs, general science, history, geography, Indian polity, and economy. Along with understanding the syllabus, candidates must familiarize themselves with the exam pattern to create an effective preparation strategy. Here, we have mentioned the subject-wise Odisha Police SI syllabus, exam pattern, preparation tips, and recommended books.
Odisha Police SI Syllabus
The Odisha Police Recruitment Board (OPRB) has issued a detailed notification to fill 933 vacancies for sub-inspector positions. A thorough understanding of the Odisha Police SI syllabus is crucial for tailoring an effective preparation strategy. To succeed, candidates must focus on the core concepts and key subjects outlined by the authorities.
The Odisha Police SI exam was initially scheduled for 5th and 6th October 2025. Below, we have compiled the subject-wise Odisha Police SI syllabus along with the exam pattern for the candidates' reference.
Odisha Police SI Syllabus 2025 Overview
|Organization Name
|Odisha Police Recruitment Board (OPRB)
|Name of the Examination
|Odisha Police SI Exam 2025
|Post Name
|Sub-Inspector
|Vacancies
|933
|Odisha Police SI Exam Date 2025
|5th & 6th October 2025
|Mode of Examination
|OMR Based
|Types of Questions
|Multiple Choice Question
|Total No. of Questions
|300
500 (For the post of Station Officer - Fire Service only)
|Total Marks
|300
500 (For the post of Station Officer - Fire Service only)
|Marking Scheme
|1 mark will be given for each right answer
|Negative Marking
|0.25 will be deducted for each wrong answer
Odisha Police SI Exam Pattern 2025
Candidates should be well-versed with the Odisha Police SI exam pattern to fully understand the assessment criteria. This includes a breakdown of the number of sections, marks/questions per section, the types of questions, the marking scheme, and the overall exam duration. Below is the weightage of the Odisha Police SI syllabus 2025 in tabular format.
|
Papers
|
Subjects
|
Total No. Questions
|
Total Marks
|
Time Duration
|
Paper 1
|
Odia Language & English Language
|
100 Questions
|
100 Marks
|
120 Minutes
|
Paper 2
|
General Studies
|
200 Questions
|
200 Marks
|
180 Minutes
Odisha Police SI Syllabus PDF Download
You must check the Odisha Police SI Syllabus 2025 PDF to get an idea of the topics from which questions can be asked in the recruitment exam. Get the direct link to download the subject-wise Odisha Police SI syllabus below.
Odisha Police SI Syllabus for Paper 1 and Paper 2
The Odisha Police SI exam syllabus is divided into two papers: Paper 1, which focuses on Odia and English languages, and Paper 2, which covers General Studies, including current affairs, general science, history, geography, Indian polity, and economy. To perform well in the exam, candidates must thoroughly understand the concepts in all these subjects. Below, we have outlined the detailed syllabus for each subject to guide candidates in their preparation.
Odisha Police SI Syllabus 2025 for Paper 1
Here is the detailed Odisha Police SI Syllabus 2025 for Paper 1 shared below for the reference of the candidates.
|
Subject
|
Important Topics
|
General English
|
Comprehension of a given passage-Usage and vocabulary
Questions based on grammar knowledge
|
Odia Language
|
Comprehension of a given passage
Usage and vocabulary
Translation from English to Odia
Odisha Police SI Syllabus 2025 for Paper 2
Here is the detailed Odisha Police SI Syllabus 2025 for Paper 2 such as current affairs, general science, History, Geography, Indian Polity and Economy, etc tabulated below for the reference of the candidates.
|
Subject
|
Important Topics
|
General Science
|
Recent Science Innovations and Technologies
Current Affairs of National and International Importance
|
National and International Important Events
State-level current events
Ancient History (Social, Economic and Political aspects)
Indian National Movement
|
Geography
|
Indian and World Geography
Indian agriculture and National resources
Physical and economic geography of the country
|
Indian Polity and Economy
|
Political System
Principal features and characteristics of the Indian Economy
Constitution of India
Planning and Economic Development of India
Panchayat Raj Administration
|
Numerical Ability and Arithmetic
|
Decimal Fraction
Pipes and Cistern
Simplification
Chain Rule
SI, CI
Number Series
Percentages
Problems on Ages
Time and Distance
Permutation and Combination
Allegation and Mixture
Probability
Ratio and Proportions
Number System
Banker’s Discount
Partnership
Height and Distance
Boats and Streams
Average
Volume and Surface Area
Time and work
|
Mental Ability and Test of Reasoning
|
Number Series
Number Ranking
Arithmetic Reasoning
Alphabet Series
Test of Direction Sense
Coding-decoding
Decision Making
Seating arrangement
Syllogisms
Age Calculation
Statement and Conclusions
Non-verbal series: Mirror Images, Grouping Identical, Embedded figure, Cubes & Dice, etc
|
Basic Computer Literacy
|
Basics of Computer
History of Computer
Languages
Generations
Microsoft Windows
Operating Systems
Input and Output Devices
MS Office, Word, PPT, Excel
Shortcut Keys etc
Preparation Tips for Odisha Police SI Syllabus
Acing the written exam requires strategic efforts, resources, and comprehensive knowledge of the latest Odisha Police SI syllabus. Here are a few tips and tricks to excel in the Odisha Police Sub Inspector written exam with flying colours listed below.
- Analyse the syllabus thoroughly to cover only exam-relevant topics.
- Choose the right set of books to learn the fundamentals and high-level topics easily.
- Practice mock tests and Odisha Police SI previous year's papers for better accuracy and question-solving speed in the actual exam.
- Revise all the formulas and concepts regularly for retention of concepts for a longer period.
Best Books for Odisha Police SI Syllabus 2025
Numerous books and study resources are available for the Odisha Police SI 2025 preparation. However, aspirants must get their hands on the books that cover the entire Odisha Police SI syllabus 2025 and exam requirements. Here is the list of best Odisha Police Sub Inspector books shared below:
|
Book Name
|
Author/Publication
|
General Knowledge
|
Manohar Pandey
|
A Modern Approach To Verbal & Non-Verbal Reasoning
|
S. Chand
|
Quantitative Aptitude Quantum CAT
|
Arihant Publication
|
Objective English for Competitive Examination
|
Hari Mohan Prasad, Uma Sinha/McGraw Hill Education
|
Lucent's General Science
|
Lucent Publication
|
Lucent's Samanya Hindi
|
Sanjeev Kumar
