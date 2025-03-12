IBPS PO Result 2025 OUT!
Odisha Police SI Syllabus and Exam Pattern, Download PDF

By Meenu Solanki
Sep 26, 2025, 15:25 IST

Odisha Police SI Syllabus 2025 outlines the key topics for the exam, divided into two papers: Odia & English language (Paper 1) and General Studies (Paper 2). The exam is scheduled for 5th and 6th October 2025 for 933 vacancies. It includes subjects like current affairs, general science, history, geography, and Indian polity. Aspirants are advised to focus on these areas and practice mock tests to enhance their preparation. Download Odisha Police SI Syllabus PDF here.

Odisha Police SI Syllabus 2025 serves as a blueprint for exam preparation, helping aspirants target key topics. The syllabus is divided into two papers: Paper 1 focuses on Odia and English languages, and Paper 2 covers General Studies such as current affairs, general science, history, geography, Indian polity, and economy. Along with understanding the syllabus, candidates must familiarize themselves with the exam pattern to create an effective preparation strategy. Here, we have mentioned the subject-wise Odisha Police SI syllabus, exam pattern, preparation tips, and recommended books.

The Odisha Police Recruitment Board (OPRB) has issued a detailed notification to fill 933 vacancies for sub-inspector positions. A thorough understanding of the Odisha Police SI syllabus is crucial for tailoring an effective preparation strategy. To succeed, candidates must focus on the core concepts and key subjects outlined by the authorities.

The Odisha Police SI exam was initially scheduled for 5th and 6th October 2025. Below, we have compiled the subject-wise Odisha Police SI syllabus along with the exam pattern for the candidates' reference.

Odisha Police SI Syllabus 2025 Overview

Organization Name Odisha Police Recruitment Board (OPRB)
Name of the Examination Odisha Police SI Exam 2025
Post Name Sub-Inspector
Vacancies 933
Odisha Police SI Exam Date 2025 5th & 6th October 2025
Mode of Examination OMR Based
Types of Questions Multiple Choice Question
Total No. of Questions 300 
500 (For the post of Station Officer - Fire Service only)
Total Marks 300 
500 (For the post of Station Officer - Fire Service only)
Marking Scheme 1 mark will be given for each right answer
Negative Marking 0.25 will be deducted for each wrong answer

Odisha Police SI Exam Pattern 2025

Candidates should be well-versed with the Odisha Police SI exam pattern to fully understand the assessment criteria. This includes a breakdown of the number of sections, marks/questions per section, the types of questions, the marking scheme, and the overall exam duration. Below is the weightage of the Odisha Police SI syllabus 2025 in tabular format.

Papers

Subjects

Total No. Questions

Total Marks

Time Duration

Paper 1

Odia Language & English Language

100 Questions

100 Marks

120 Minutes

Paper 2

General Studies

200 Questions

200 Marks

180 Minutes

Odisha Police SI Syllabus PDF Download

You must check the Odisha Police SI Syllabus 2025 PDF to get an idea of the topics from which questions can be asked in the recruitment exam. Get the direct link to download the subject-wise Odisha Police SI syllabus below.

Odisha Police SI Syllabus PDF

Odisha Police SI Syllabus for Paper 1 and Paper 2

The Odisha Police SI exam syllabus is divided into two papers: Paper 1, which focuses on Odia and English languages, and Paper 2, which covers General Studies, including current affairs, general science, history, geography, Indian polity, and economy. To perform well in the exam, candidates must thoroughly understand the concepts in all these subjects. Below, we have outlined the detailed syllabus for each subject to guide candidates in their preparation.

Odisha Police SI Syllabus 2025 for Paper 1

Here is the detailed Odisha Police SI Syllabus 2025 for Paper 1 shared below for the reference of the candidates.

Subject

Important Topics

General English

Comprehension of a given passage-Usage and vocabulary

Questions based on grammar knowledge

Odia Language

Comprehension of a given passage

Usage and vocabulary

Translation from English to Odia

Odisha Police SI Syllabus 2025 for Paper 2

Here is the detailed Odisha Police SI Syllabus 2025 for Paper 2 such as current affairs, general science, History, Geography, Indian Polity and Economy, etc tabulated below for the reference of the candidates.

Subject

Important Topics

General Science

Recent Science Innovations and Technologies

Current Affairs of National and International Importance

Current Affairs

National and International Important Events

State-level current events

Ancient History (Social, Economic and Political aspects)

Indian National Movement 

Geography

Indian and World Geography

Indian agriculture and National resources

Physical and economic geography of the country

Indian Polity and Economy

Political System

Principal features and characteristics of the Indian Economy

Constitution of India

Planning and Economic Development of India

Panchayat Raj Administration

Numerical Ability and Arithmetic

Decimal Fraction

Pipes and Cistern

Simplification

Chain Rule

SI, CI

Number Series

Percentages

Problems on Ages

Time and Distance

Permutation and Combination

Allegation and Mixture

Probability

Ratio and Proportions

Number System

Banker’s Discount

Partnership

Height and Distance

Boats and Streams

Average

Volume and Surface Area

Time and work

Mental Ability and Test of Reasoning

Number Series

Number Ranking

Arithmetic Reasoning

Alphabet Series

Blood Relation

Test of Direction Sense

Coding-decoding

Decision Making

Seating arrangement

Syllogisms

Age Calculation

Analogy

Statement and Conclusions

Non-verbal series: Mirror Images, Grouping Identical, Embedded figure, Cubes & Dice, etc

Basic Computer Literacy

Basics of Computer

History of Computer

Languages

Generations

Microsoft Windows

Operating Systems

Input and Output Devices

MS Office, Word, PPT, Excel

Shortcut Keys etc

Preparation Tips for Odisha Police SI Syllabus

Acing the written exam requires strategic efforts, resources, and comprehensive knowledge of the latest Odisha Police SI syllabus. Here are a few tips and tricks to excel in the Odisha Police Sub Inspector written exam with flying colours listed below.

  • Analyse the syllabus thoroughly to cover only exam-relevant topics.
  • Choose the right set of books to learn the fundamentals and high-level topics easily.
  • Practice mock tests and Odisha Police SI previous year's papers for better accuracy and question-solving speed in the actual exam.
  • Revise all the formulas and concepts regularly for retention of concepts for a longer period.

Best Books for Odisha Police SI Syllabus 2025

Numerous books and study resources are available for the Odisha Police SI 2025 preparation. However, aspirants must get their hands on the books that cover the entire Odisha Police SI syllabus 2025 and exam requirements. Here is the list of best Odisha Police Sub Inspector books shared below:

Book Name

Author/Publication

General Knowledge

Manohar Pandey

A Modern Approach To Verbal & Non-Verbal Reasoning

S. Chand

Quantitative Aptitude Quantum CAT

Arihant Publication

Objective English for Competitive Examination

Hari Mohan Prasad, Uma Sinha/McGraw Hill Education

Lucent's General Science

Lucent Publication

Lucent's Samanya Hindi

Sanjeev Kumar

Meenu Solanki
Meenu Solanki

Assistant Manager

Meenu Solanki dons many hats – writer, graphic designer, editor, and SEO expert. She has over 6 years of experience in crafting creative yet impactful content for various domains. She specializes in writing informative content and study materials for SSC, banking, teaching, and railway exams. Writing aside, she finds solace in the world of books, exploring nature's beauty, and sipping coffee that fuels her creativity.
... Read More

FAQs

  • What is the Odisha Police SI exam pattern?
    +
    As per the Odisha Police SI exam pattern, the written exam carries a total of 300 questions for 300 marks with an exam duration of 300 minutes.
  • What is the Odisha Police SI Syllabus 2025?
    +
    The Odisha Police SI syllabus is divided into two papers such as Odia language & English language (Paper 1) and General Studies (Paper 2) including current affairs, general science, History, Geography, Indian Polity and Economy, etc.
