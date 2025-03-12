Odisha Police SI Syllabus 2025 serves as a blueprint for exam preparation, helping aspirants target key topics. The syllabus is divided into two papers: Paper 1 focuses on Odia and English languages, and Paper 2 covers General Studies such as current affairs, general science, history, geography, Indian polity, and economy. Along with understanding the syllabus, candidates must familiarize themselves with the exam pattern to create an effective preparation strategy. Here, we have mentioned the subject-wise Odisha Police SI syllabus, exam pattern, preparation tips, and recommended books. Odisha Police SI Syllabus The Odisha Police Recruitment Board (OPRB) has issued a detailed notification to fill 933 vacancies for sub-inspector positions. A thorough understanding of the Odisha Police SI syllabus is crucial for tailoring an effective preparation strategy. To succeed, candidates must focus on the core concepts and key subjects outlined by the authorities.

The Odisha Police SI exam was initially scheduled for 5th and 6th October 2025. Below, we have compiled the subject-wise Odisha Police SI syllabus along with the exam pattern for the candidates' reference. Odisha Police SI Syllabus 2025 Overview Organization Name Odisha Police Recruitment Board (OPRB) Name of the Examination Odisha Police SI Exam 2025 Post Name Sub-Inspector Vacancies 933 Odisha Police SI Exam Date 2025 5th & 6th October 2025 Mode of Examination OMR Based Types of Questions Multiple Choice Question Total No. of Questions 300

500 (For the post of Station Officer - Fire Service only) Total Marks 300

500 (For the post of Station Officer - Fire Service only) Marking Scheme 1 mark will be given for each right answer Negative Marking 0.25 will be deducted for each wrong answer

Odisha Police SI Exam Pattern 2025 Candidates should be well-versed with the Odisha Police SI exam pattern to fully understand the assessment criteria. This includes a breakdown of the number of sections, marks/questions per section, the types of questions, the marking scheme, and the overall exam duration. Below is the weightage of the Odisha Police SI syllabus 2025 in tabular format. Papers Subjects Total No. Questions Total Marks Time Duration Paper 1 Odia Language & English Language 100 Questions 100 Marks 120 Minutes Paper 2 General Studies 200 Questions 200 Marks 180 Minutes Odisha Police SI Syllabus PDF Download You must check the Odisha Police SI Syllabus 2025 PDF to get an idea of the topics from which questions can be asked in the recruitment exam. Get the direct link to download the subject-wise Odisha Police SI syllabus below.

Odisha Police SI Syllabus PDF Odisha Police SI Syllabus for Paper 1 and Paper 2 The Odisha Police SI exam syllabus is divided into two papers: Paper 1, which focuses on Odia and English languages, and Paper 2, which covers General Studies, including current affairs, general science, history, geography, Indian polity, and economy. To perform well in the exam, candidates must thoroughly understand the concepts in all these subjects. Below, we have outlined the detailed syllabus for each subject to guide candidates in their preparation. Odisha Police SI Syllabus 2025 for Paper 1 Here is the detailed Odisha Police SI Syllabus 2025 for Paper 1 shared below for the reference of the candidates. Subject Important Topics General English Comprehension of a given passage-Usage and vocabulary Questions based on grammar knowledge Odia Language Comprehension of a given passage Usage and vocabulary Translation from English to Odia

Odisha Police SI Syllabus 2025 for Paper 2 Here is the detailed Odisha Police SI Syllabus 2025 for Paper 2 such as current affairs, general science, History, Geography, Indian Polity and Economy, etc tabulated below for the reference of the candidates. Subject Important Topics General Science Recent Science Innovations and Technologies Current Affairs of National and International Importance Current Affairs National and International Important Events State-level current events Ancient History (Social, Economic and Political aspects) Indian National Movement Geography Indian and World Geography Indian agriculture and National resources Physical and economic geography of the country Indian Polity and Economy Political System Principal features and characteristics of the Indian Economy Constitution of India Planning and Economic Development of India Panchayat Raj Administration Numerical Ability and Arithmetic Decimal Fraction Pipes and Cistern Simplification Chain Rule SI, CI Number Series Percentages Problems on Ages Time and Distance Permutation and Combination Allegation and Mixture Probability Ratio and Proportions Number System Banker’s Discount Partnership Height and Distance Boats and Streams Average Volume and Surface Area Time and work Mental Ability and Test of Reasoning Number Series Number Ranking Arithmetic Reasoning Alphabet Series Blood Relation Test of Direction Sense Coding-decoding Decision Making Seating arrangement Syllogisms Age Calculation Analogy Statement and Conclusions Non-verbal series: Mirror Images, Grouping Identical, Embedded figure, Cubes & Dice, etc Basic Computer Literacy Basics of Computer History of Computer Languages Generations Microsoft Windows Operating Systems Input and Output Devices MS Office, Word, PPT, Excel Shortcut Keys etc

Preparation Tips for Odisha Police SI Syllabus Acing the written exam requires strategic efforts, resources, and comprehensive knowledge of the latest Odisha Police SI syllabus. Here are a few tips and tricks to excel in the Odisha Police Sub Inspector written exam with flying colours listed below. Analyse the syllabus thoroughly to cover only exam-relevant topics.

Choose the right set of books to learn the fundamentals and high-level topics easily.

Practice mock tests and Odisha Police SI previous year's papers for better accuracy and question-solving speed in the actual exam.

Revise all the formulas and concepts regularly for retention of concepts for a longer period. Best Books for Odisha Police SI Syllabus 2025 Numerous books and study resources are available for the Odisha Police SI 2025 preparation. However, aspirants must get their hands on the books that cover the entire Odisha Police SI syllabus 2025 and exam requirements. Here is the list of best Odisha Police Sub Inspector books shared below: