OCF Recruitment 2022: Apply Online for 180 Apprentice Posts @troopcomfortslimited.co.in

OCF has invited online application for the 180 Apprentice post on its official website @troopcomfortslimited.co.in. Check How to Apply OCF Recruitment 2022 steps, link, application process, age limit, qualification and other details below here.

OFC Apprentice Recruitment 2022: Ordnance Clothing Factory Avadi (OCF) has released a notification for recruitment to the 180 post of Apprentice for 57th Batch Trade Apprentice. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for OFC Apprentice 2022 Notification from 21 days from the date of publication of advertisement in the news paper (02 April 2022)

A total of 180 vacancies will be recruited through this recruitment process under the Apprentices Act 1961 in the designated trades at ITI & Non ITI Trade of Tailor/Main in the jurisdiction of Ordnance Clothing Factory Avadi ( OCF). You can check educational qualification, experience, selection criteria, and other details here.

Notification Details for OFC Apprentice 2022 Notification:

OCFAV Advertisement No: 1810/LB/57-TA.2022 Dated

Important Dates OFC Apprentice 2022 Notification:

Last Date for Submission of Application: 21 days from the date of publication of advertisement in the news paper (02 April 2022)

Vacancy Details OFC Apprentice 2022 Notification:

ITI-72

Non-ITI-108

Eligibility Criteria OFC Apprentice 2022 Notification:

Educational Qualification:

Candidates should have passed 10th / Non ITI/ ITI in relevant trade.

Check notification link for details of educational qualification for the posts.

How to Apply OFC Apprentice 2022 Notification:

Interested and eligible candidates can apply online through the official website Ordnance Clothing Factory Avadi ( OCF ) from 21 days from the date of publication of advertisement in the news paper (02 April 2022).