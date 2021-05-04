Oil India Recruitment 2021 for Nurse and Pharmacist Posts, Download Notification @oil-india.com

Oil India Recruitment 2021: Oil India has published a recruitment notification for the post of Contractual Nursing tutor and Contractual Pharmacist on its website i.e. oil-india.com. Eligible and interested candidates can register and attend on interview for Nusring Tutor and Pharmacist Post on 18 May 2021 and 20 May 2021 respectively at Oil India Higher Secondary School, Duliajan.

The candidates are advised to go through this article to know the eligibility, experience, selection and other details here.

Important Dates:

Nursing Officer

Date and Time of Registration - 18 May 2021 from 07:00 A.M. to 11:00 A.M

Date of Walk-in-Practical/ Skill Test cum Personal Assessment(s) - 18 May 2021

Pharmacist

Date and Time of Registration - 20 May 2021 from 07:00 A.M. to 11:00 A.M

Date of Walk-in-Practical/ Skill Test cum Personal Assessment(s) - 20 May 2021

Venue - Oil India Higher Secondary School, Duliajan

Oil India Recruitment 2021 Vacancy Details

Contractual Nursing tutor - 04 Posts

Contractual Pharmacist -04 Posts

Salary:

Contractual Nursing tutor - Rs. 19,500.00

Contractual Pharmacist - Rs. 19,500.00

Oil India Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

Contractual Nursing tutor - . Passed B.Sc. (Nursing) from an Institute/University Recognized by Indian Nursing Council, Government of India. Must have minimum 02 (Two) years post qualification relevant professional experience preferably in teaching

Contractual Pharmacist -Passed 10+2 in Science stream from a Government recognized Board/University. Passed 02 (two) years Diploma course in Pharmacy from an institution recognized by Government of India and the Pharmacy Council of India. Must have registered with Assam Pharmacy Council and should possess valid professional Pharmacist License. Must have minimum 02 (two) years post qualification relevant work experience as Pharmacist

Age Limit:

Nurse - 18 to 60

Pharmacist - General: Minimum 18 years and maximum 40 years. OBC(NCL) : Minimum 18 years and maximum 43 years.

How to Apply for Oil India Recruitment 2021 ?

Eligible and interested candidates can register and appear for interview on scheduled date and time.