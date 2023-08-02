OJAS SEBA TAT Result 2023 Out: Direct Link to Download Secondary Mains Marks at ojas.gujarat.gov.in

OJAS SEBA TAT Result 2023 has been announced by the State Examination Board, Gandhinagar. Check Direct Link to Download SEBA TAT Marks, Steps to Download and Other Details Here.

OJAS SEBA TAT Mains Result 2023 OUT: State Examination Board, Gandhinagar announced the result of TAT Mains Exam on 02 August 2023. All those candidates who appeared in the exam can download SEBA Result 2023 by visiting the official websites including www.ojas.gujarat.gov.in and www.sebexam.org.

SEBA TAT Result Download Link

Candidates can download TAT Result from this page through the direct link provided in this article as well. The candidates are required to use their confirmation number and date of birth.

OJAS SEBA TAT Mains Result 2023 Download Here

How to Download OJAS SEBA TAT Mains Result 2023 ?

The Gujarat State Examination Board conducted the Teacher Aptitude Test Main for the Secondary Level on 25 June 2023. Now , candidates who participated in the exam can download the result with the help of the steps provided below:

Step 1: Visit the website of the SEBA or OJAS

Step 2: Click on ‘TAT(S) મુખ્ય કસોટીની 2023 પરિણામ માટે અહીં ક્લિક કરો’

Step 3: The candidates need to select ‘TAT (સેકન્ડરી) પરીક્ષા’

Step 4: Enter your Confirmation Number and Date of Birth to get your result then click on submit.

Step 5: Download SEBA TAT Marks and take the print out of the result

Gujarat TAT Result Overview 2023

Exam Body Gujarat State Examination Board ( GSEB ) Exam Name Gujarat TAT 2 Exam 2023 Category Result Status Released Exam Date 25 June 2023 Exam Result date 02 August 2023 Selection process Prelims Examination Mains Examination Official website ojas.gujarat.gov.in

Gujarat TAT Notification was released on 02 May 2023 and the registration was done till 20 May 2023. The prelims exam of the applicants was held on 04 June 2023 and the result was declared on 13 June 2023.