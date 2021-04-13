OMC Provisional Result 2021 Out for Jr Executive Assistant Post @omcltd.in, Check List of Qualified Candidates

OMC Jr Executive Result 2021: OMC Ltd. (Odisha Mining Corporation Ltd) has declared the result for the post of Junior Executive Assistant on its official website. All such candidates who have appeared in the CBT/Document Verification round for Junior Executive Assistant post can check their result available on the official website of disha Mining Corporation Ltd - omcltd.in.

Odisha Mining Corporation Ltd has uploaded the result for the Junior Executive Assistant posts which is based on the performance of candidates in CBT, Computer Proficiency test and Document Verification.

Odisha Mining Corporation Ltd had conducted the Computer Based Test for Junior Executive Assistant in December 2020. Candidates qualified in the CBT were called for Computer Proficiency Test and finally selected candidates were appeared for the Document Verification round 08 and 09 April 2021. Qualified candidates can check the details schedule for Counselling and other updates which is to be conducted on 13 April 2021.

All such candidates appeared in the various round of selection process for Junior Executive Assistant post can check the result available on the official website. You can check the same also with the direct link given below.

Direct Link for OMC Provisional Result 2021 for Jr Executive Assistant Post

Direct Link of Notice for OMC Provisional Result 2021 for Jr Executive Assistant Post

How to Download: OMC Provisional Result 2021 for Jr Executive Assistant Post

Visit to the official website of Odisha Mining Corporation- omcltd.in

Go to the Recruitment Section available on the home page.

Click on the link - ‘Recruitment Important Notice for Provisionally Selected candidates for the post of Jr. Executive Assistant on the home page.

You can download and save the result for your future reference.