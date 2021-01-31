OMFED Recruitment 2021 for 38 Manager, Dy. Manager & Other Posts, Download Odisha Coopertaive Milk Notification @omfed.com
OMFED Recruitment 2021 Notification is out at omfed.com for recruitment to the post of Manager, Deputy Manager, Assistant Manager, Technical Superintendent, Superintendent & Jr. Laboratory Technician. Check application process, age limit, qualification, experience, selection criteria and other details here.
OMFED Recruitment 2021: Odisha State Cooperative Milk Producers Federation Limited (OMFED) has invited applications for recruitment to the post of Manager, Deputy Manager, Assistant Manager, Technical Superintendent, Superintendent & Jr. Laboratory Technician. Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the prescribed format on or before 3 March 2021.
Important Dates:
- Last date for submission of the application: 3 March 2021
OMFED Recruitment 2021 Vacancy Details
- Manager (IT) - 1 Post
- Deputy Manager (Finance) - 1 Post
- Assistant Manager (Finance)- 1 Post
- Superintendent (Finance) - 5 Posts
- Assistant Manager (Electrical)- 1 Post
- Assistant Manager (Instrumentation)- 1 Post
- Technical Superintendent- SCADA Operation - 5 Posts
- Technical Superintendent- Process Production - 3 Posts
- Manager (Quality Control) - 1 Post
- Assistant Manager (Quality Control)- 3 Posts
- Superintendent (Quality Control) - 6 Posts
- Jr. Laboratory Technician - 10 Posts
OMFED Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification:
- Manager (IT) - B. E/B.Tech in Computer Science/ IT from a recognized Institute / University.
- Deputy Manager (Finance) - Degree with the passing of final examination of Chartered Accountant / Cost & Management Accountant).
- Assistant Manager (Finance)- Degree with the passing of final examination of, (Chartered Accountant / Cost & Management Accountant).
- Superintendent (Finance) - Degree with the passing of intermediate Examination of Chartered accountant / Cost and Management accountant.
- Assistant Manager (Electrical)- B.E./B.Tech in Electrical Engineering from a recognized Institute / University.
- Assistant Manager (Instrumentation)-B.E./B.Tech in Instrumentation Engineering from a recognized Institute / University.
- Technical Superintendent- SCADA Operation -B.E./B.Tech.in Instrumentation/ Electrical Engineering from a recognized Institute / University.
- Technical Superintendent- Process Production -B. E./B.Tech in Dairy Technology from a recognized Institute / University.
- Manager (Quality Control) - Graduate/ Post Graduate in Dairy Technology/ Food Technology/Dairy Chemistry/ Dairy Bacteriology/ Microbiology from a recognized Institute/University.
- Assistant Manager (Quality Control)- Graduate/ Post Graduate in Dairy Technology/ Food Technology/Dairy Chemistry/ Dairy Bacteriology/ Microbiology from a recognized Institute/University.
- Superintendent (Quality Control) - Graduate/ Post Graduate in Dairy Technology/ Food Technology/Dairy Chemistry/ Dairy Bacteriology/ Microbiology from a recognized Institute/University.
- Jr. Laboratory Technician - Graduate/ Post Graduate in Dairy Technology/ Food Technology/Dairy Chemistry/ Dairy Bacteriology/ Microbiology from a recognized Institute/University.
Download OMFED Recruitment 2021 Notification PDF
How to apply for OMFED Recruitment 2021
Interested candidates can apply for the aforesaid posts by sending applications to the Dy. General Manager (HR), OMFED,D-2, Sahidnagar, Bhubaneswar751007, Odisha on or before 3 March 2021. The candidates can refer to the notification PDF hyperlinks for more details.