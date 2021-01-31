OMFED Recruitment 2021 for 38 Manager, Dy. Manager & Other Posts, Download Odisha Coopertaive Milk Notification @omfed.com

OMFED Recruitment 2021: Odisha State Cooperative Milk Producers Federation Limited (OMFED) has invited applications for recruitment to the post of Manager, Deputy Manager, Assistant Manager, Technical Superintendent, Superintendent & Jr. Laboratory Technician. Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the prescribed format on or before 3 March 2021.

Important Dates:

Last date for submission of the application: 3 March 2021

OMFED Recruitment 2021 Vacancy Details

Manager (IT) - 1 Post

Deputy Manager (Finance) - 1 Post

Assistant Manager (Finance)- 1 Post

Superintendent (Finance) - 5 Posts

Assistant Manager (Electrical)- 1 Post

Assistant Manager (Instrumentation)- 1 Post

Technical Superintendent- SCADA Operation - 5 Posts

Technical Superintendent- Process Production - 3 Posts

Manager (Quality Control) - 1 Post

Assistant Manager (Quality Control)- 3 Posts

Superintendent (Quality Control) - 6 Posts

Jr. Laboratory Technician - 10 Posts

OMFED Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

Manager (IT) - B. E/B.Tech in Computer Science/ IT from a recognized Institute / University.

Deputy Manager (Finance) - Degree with the passing of final examination of Chartered Accountant / Cost & Management Accountant).

Assistant Manager (Finance)- Degree with the passing of final examination of, (Chartered Accountant / Cost & Management Accountant).

Superintendent (Finance) - Degree with the passing of intermediate Examination of Chartered accountant / Cost and Management accountant.

Assistant Manager (Finance)- Degree with the passing of final examination of, (Chartered Accountant / Cost & Management Accountant)

Assistant Manager (Electrical)- B.E./B.Tech in Electrical Engineering from a recognized Institute / University.

Assistant Manager (Instrumentation)-B.E./B.Tech in Instrumentation Engineering from a recognized Institute / University.

Technical Superintendent- SCADA Operation -B.E./B.Tech.in Instrumentation/ Electrical Engineering from a recognized Institute / University.

Technical Superintendent- Process Production -B. E./B.Tech in Dairy Technology from a recognized Institute / University.

Manager (Quality Control) - Graduate/ Post Graduate in Dairy Technology/ Food Technology/Dairy Chemistry/ Dairy Bacteriology/ Microbiology from a recognized Institute/University.

Assistant Manager (Quality Control)- Graduate/ Post Graduate in Dairy Technology/ Food Technology/Dairy Chemistry/ Dairy Bacteriology/ Microbiology from a recognized Institute/University.

Superintendent (Quality Control) - Graduate/ Post Graduate in Dairy Technology/ Food Technology/Dairy Chemistry/ Dairy Bacteriology/ Microbiology from a recognized Institute/University.

Jr. Laboratory Technician - Graduate/ Post Graduate in Dairy Technology/ Food Technology/Dairy Chemistry/ Dairy Bacteriology/ Microbiology from a recognized Institute/University.

Download OMFED Recruitment 2021 Notification PDF

Official Website

How to apply for OMFED Recruitment 2021

Interested candidates can apply for the aforesaid posts by sending applications to the Dy. General Manager (HR), OMFED,D-2, Sahidnagar, Bhubaneswar751007, Odisha on or before 3 March 2021. The candidates can refer to the notification PDF hyperlinks for more details.