ONGC GATE Recruitment 2021 Notification for Graduate Trainee Posts to Release Soon @ongcindia.com, Check Details Here

ONGC Recruitment 2021 through GATE Notification: Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Ltd. (ONGC) will soon release the notification for the recruitment of Graduate Trainees (GTs) in Engineering and Geo-science Disciplines through GATE 2021 Scores. Candidates are advised to keep a track on the official website of ONGC for latest updates - ongcindia.com.
As per ONGC Notice, “The ONGC Management has also decided to recruit GTs in Engineering & Geo-sciences disciplines through GATE 2021 score. The detailed advertisement containing Posts, number of vacancies and schedule for invitation of online applications shall be issued subsequently”.
Earlier, ONGC has also published a notice for ONGC GATE 2020 Recruitment. The recruitment process has been delayed due to administrative reasons and the ongoing pandemic situation prevailing in the country. Candidates can check the details through the link below:
ONGC GATE Notification Official Notice
ONGC Recruitment through GATE 2020
ONGC GATE 2021 Important Dates
- Start date for receiving online application for ONGC: to be announced
- Last Date for receiving online application : to be announced
ONGC GATE 2021 Vacancy Details
AEE
ONGC GATE 2021 Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification:
Graduate Degree in relevant stream
Age Limit:
- Gen: 30 years
- OBC: 33 years
- SC/ST: 35 Years
Selection Procedure for ONGC GT Posts
Selection will be done on the basis of score of GATE 2021
How to Apply for the ONGC GT Recruitment 2021 through GATE ?
Eligible candidates can apply Online for the posts through the ONGC’s Website www.ongcindia.com.