ONGC GATE Recruitment 2021 Notification for Graduate Trainee Posts to Release Soon @ongcindia.com, Check Details Here

Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Ltd. (ONGC) will recruit Graduate Trainees (GTs) in Engineering and Geo-science Disciplines through GATE 2021 Scores. Notification Soon.

Created On: Jul 15, 2021 17:27 IST
ONGC GATE Recruitment 2021
ONGC Recruitment 2021 through GATE Notification: Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Ltd. (ONGC) will soon release the notification for the recruitment of Graduate Trainees (GTs) in Engineering and Geo-science Disciplines through GATE 2021 Scores. Candidates are advised to keep a track on the official website of ONGC for latest updates - ongcindia.com.

As per ONGC Notice, “The ONGC Management has also decided to recruit GTs in Engineering & Geo-sciences disciplines through GATE 2021 score. The detailed advertisement containing Posts, number of vacancies and schedule for invitation of online applications shall be issued subsequently”.

Earlier, ONGC has also published a notice for ONGC GATE 2020 Recruitment. The recruitment process has been delayed due to administrative reasons and the ongoing pandemic situation prevailing in the country. Candidates can check the details through the link below:

ONGC GATE Notification Official Notice

ONGC Recruitment through GATE 2020

ONGC GATE 2021 Important Dates

  • Start date for receiving online application for ONGC: to be announced
  • Last Date for receiving online application : to be announced

ONGC GATE 2021 Vacancy Details

AEE

ONGC GATE 2021 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

Graduate Degree in relevant stream

Age Limit:

  • Gen: 30 years
  • OBC: 33 years
  • SC/ST: 35 Years

Selection Procedure for ONGC GT Posts

Selection will be done on the basis of score of GATE 2021

How to Apply for the ONGC GT Recruitment 2021 through GATE ?

Eligible candidates can apply Online for the posts through the ONGC’s Website www.ongcindia.com. 

 

FAQ

What is the qualification for ONGC GT Posts ?

Engineering Degree in Relevant Field

How to Apply for ONGC Recruitment through GATE ?

You can apply for ONGC GATE 2021 on official website of ONGC i.e. ongcindia.com

Will ONGC recruit through gate 2020 ?

Yes, ONGC GATE 2020 Recruitment Process will start soon on official website.

What is ONGC GATE 2021 Notification Date ?

ONGC GATE 2021 Notification will be released soon. The exact is not yet announced.

Will ONGC recruit through gate 2021 ?

Yes
