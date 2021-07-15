ONGC GATE Recruitment 2021 Notification for Graduate Trainee Posts to Release Soon @ongcindia.com, Check Details Here

Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Ltd. (ONGC) will recruit Graduate Trainees (GTs) in Engineering and Geo-science Disciplines through GATE 2021 Scores. Notification Soon.

As per ONGC Notice, “The ONGC Management has also decided to recruit GTs in Engineering & Geo-sciences disciplines through GATE 2021 score. The detailed advertisement containing Posts, number of vacancies and schedule for invitation of online applications shall be issued subsequently”.

Earlier, ONGC has also published a notice for ONGC GATE 2020 Recruitment. The recruitment process has been delayed due to administrative reasons and the ongoing pandemic situation prevailing in the country. Candidates can check the details through the link below:

ONGC GATE 2021 Important Dates

Start date for receiving online application for ONGC: to be announced

Last Date for receiving online application : to be announced

ONGC GATE 2021 Vacancy Details

ONGC GATE 2021 Eligibility Criteria



Educational Qualification:

Graduate Degree in relevant stream

Age Limit:

Gen: 30 years

OBC: 33 years

SC/ST: 35 Years

Selection Procedure for ONGC GT Posts

Selection will be done on the basis of score of GATE 2021

How to Apply for the ONGC GT Recruitment 2021 through GATE ?

Eligible candidates can apply Online for the posts through the ONGC’s Website www.ongcindia.com.