ONGC Non Executive Admit Card 2022 Today: Exam on 24 June

ONGC Non-Executive Admit Card 2022: Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Limited (ONGC) is going to release the admit card for the Computer Based Test (CBT) for the post of Junior Dealing Assistant (Material Management), Junior Engineering Assistant (Electronics), Junior Marine Radio Assistant, Junior Technician (Boiler) and Junior Assistant (Official Language) today i.e. 17 June 2022 on ongcindia.com. The candidates can check ONGC Admit Card updates by login into the official website.
The exam will be conducted in the following states on 24 June 2022 (Friday) as follow:
|Name of the Post
|State
|Junior Dealing Assistant (Material Management)
|Gujarat
|Junior Engineering Assistant (Electronics)
|Maharashtra
|Junior Marine Radio Assistant
|Maharashtra
|Junior Technician (Boiler)
|Maharashtra
|Junior Assistant (Official Language)
|Tamilnadu & Puducherry
ONGC Non-Executive Exam Pattern 2022
The exam will have questions of 100 marks as follow:
|Subjects
|Total Number of Questions
|Marks
|General Mental Ability and Aptitude
|20
|20
|Subject Related Questions
|80
|80
|Total
|100
|100
There will be no negative marking
Candidates who will clear the online exam will be called to appear for PST/PET/Skill Test/Typing test wherever applicable. The candidates have to qualify in each stage separately.
How to Download ONGC Non Executive Admit Card 2022 ?
- Go to the official website of ONGC
- Visi the ‘Careers’ Section
- Click on the admit card link
- Download ONGC Admit Card 2022
ONGC has published the notification for recruitment of following 922 Non Executive Posts:
- Junior Engineering Assistant (Civil)
- Junior Engineering Assistant (Electronics)
- Junior Engineering Assistant (Electrical)
- Junior Engineering Assistant (Instrumentation)
- Junior Engineering Assistant (Mechanical)
- Junior Engineering Assistant (Boiler)
- Junior Engineering Assistant (Production)
- Junior Engineering Assistant (Cementing)
- Junior Engineering Assistant (Drilling)
- Junior Engineering Assistant (Production-Drilling)
- Junior Scientific Assistant (Chemistry)
- Junior Scientific Assistant (Geology)
- Junior Scientific Assistant (Geophysics - Surface)
- Junior Assistant (Accounts)
- Junior Assistant (MM)
- Junior Assistant (Official Language)
- Junior Assistant (P&M)
- Junior Fire Supervisor
- Junior Technical Assistant (Surveying)
- Junior Technical Assistant (Chemistry)
- Junior Technical Assistant (Geology)
- Junior Technician (Fitting)
- Junior Technician (Welding)
- Junior Technician (Diesel)
- Junior Technician (Electrical)
- Junior Technician (Production)
- Junior Technician (Cementing)
- Junior Technician (Machining)
- Junior Technician (Boiler)
- Junior Technician (Production-Drilling)
- Junior Fireman
- Junior Marine Radio Assistant
- Junior Dealing Assistant (Transport)
- Junior Dealing Assistant (MM)
- Junior Motor Vehicle Driver (Winch Operations)
- Junior Assistant Operator (Heavy Equipment)
- Junior Slinger cum Rigger
