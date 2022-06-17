ONGC Non Executive Admit Card 2022 Today: Exam on 24 June

ONGC Non Executive Admit Card 2022will be available today: Candidates can check the admit card date and other details here.

ONGC Non-Executive Admit Card 2022: Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Limited (ONGC) is going to release the admit card for the Computer Based Test (CBT) for the post of Junior Dealing Assistant (Material Management), Junior Engineering Assistant (Electronics), Junior Marine Radio Assistant, Junior Technician (Boiler) and Junior Assistant (Official Language) today i.e. 17 June 2022 on ongcindia.com. The candidates can check ONGC Admit Card updates by login into the official website.

ONGC Non Executive Login Link

The exam will be conducted in the following states on 24 June 2022 (Friday) as follow:

Name of the Post State Junior Dealing Assistant (Material Management) Gujarat Junior Engineering Assistant (Electronics) Maharashtra Junior Marine Radio Assistant Maharashtra Junior Technician (Boiler) Maharashtra Junior Assistant (Official Language) Tamilnadu & Puducherry

ONGC Non-Executive Exam Pattern 2022

The exam will have questions of 100 marks as follow:

Subjects Total Number of Questions Marks General Mental Ability and Aptitude 20 20 Subject Related Questions 80 80 Total 100 100

There will be no negative marking

Candidates who will clear the online exam will be called to appear for PST/PET/Skill Test/Typing test wherever applicable. The candidates have to qualify in each stage separately.

How to Download ONGC Non Executive Admit Card 2022 ?

Go to the official website of ONGC

Visi the ‘Careers’ Section

Click on the admit card link

Download ONGC Admit Card 2022

ONGC has published the notification for recruitment of following 922 Non Executive Posts: