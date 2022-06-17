ONGC Non Executive Admit Card 2022 Today: Exam on 24 June

ONGC Non Executive Admit Card 2022will be available today: Candidates can check the admit card date and other details here.

Updated: Jun 17, 2022 15:18 IST
ONGC Non Executive Admit Card 2022
ONGC Non Executive Admit Card 2022

ONGC Non-Executive Admit Card 2022: Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Limited (ONGC) is going to release the admit card for the Computer Based Test (CBT) for the post of Junior Dealing Assistant (Material Management), Junior Engineering Assistant (Electronics), Junior Marine Radio Assistant, Junior Technician (Boiler) and Junior Assistant (Official Language) today i.e. 17 June 2022 on ongcindia.com. The candidates can check ONGC Admit Card updates by login into the official website.

ONGC Non Executive Login Link

The exam will be conducted in the following states on 24 June 2022 (Friday) as follow:

Name of the Post State
Junior Dealing Assistant (Material Management) Gujarat
Junior Engineering Assistant (Electronics) Maharashtra
Junior Marine Radio Assistant Maharashtra
Junior Technician (Boiler) Maharashtra
Junior Assistant (Official Language) Tamilnadu & Puducherry

ONGC Non-Executive Exam Pattern 2022

The exam will have questions of 100 marks as follow:

Subjects Total Number of Questions Marks
General Mental Ability and Aptitude 20 20
Subject Related Questions 80 80
Total 100 100

There will be no negative marking

Candidates who will clear the online exam will be called to appear for PST/PET/Skill Test/Typing test wherever applicable. The candidates have to qualify in each stage separately.

How to Download ONGC Non Executive Admit Card 2022 ?

  • Go to the official website of ONGC
  • Visi the ‘Careers’ Section
  • Click on the admit card link
  • Download ONGC Admit Card 2022

ONGC has published the notification for recruitment of following 922 Non Executive Posts:

  • Junior Engineering Assistant (Civil)
  • Junior Engineering Assistant (Electronics)
  • Junior Engineering Assistant (Electrical)
  • Junior Engineering Assistant (Instrumentation)
  • Junior Engineering Assistant (Mechanical)
  • Junior Engineering Assistant (Boiler)
  • Junior Engineering Assistant (Production)
  • Junior Engineering Assistant (Cementing)
  • Junior Engineering Assistant (Drilling)
  • Junior Engineering Assistant (Production-Drilling)
  • Junior Scientific Assistant (Chemistry)
  • Junior Scientific Assistant (Geology)
  • Junior Scientific Assistant (Geophysics - Surface)
  • Junior Assistant (Accounts)
  • Junior Assistant (MM)
  • Junior Assistant (Official Language)
  • Junior Assistant (P&M)
  • Junior Fire Supervisor
  • Junior Technical Assistant (Surveying)
  • Junior Technical Assistant (Chemistry)
  • Junior Technical Assistant (Geology)
  • Junior Technician (Fitting)
  • Junior Technician (Welding)
  • Junior Technician (Diesel)
  • Junior Technician (Electrical)
  • Junior Technician (Production)
  • Junior Technician (Cementing)
  • Junior Technician (Machining)
  • Junior Technician (Boiler)
  • Junior Technician (Production-Drilling)
  • Junior Fireman
  • Junior Marine Radio Assistant
  • Junior Dealing Assistant (Transport)
  • Junior Dealing Assistant (MM)
  • Junior Motor Vehicle Driver (Winch Operations)
  • Junior Assistant Operator (Heavy Equipment)
  • Junior Slinger cum Rigger
