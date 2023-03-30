ONGC Non Executive Final Result 2023 OUT @ongcindia.com: Direct Link to Download Result & Other Details Here

ONGC Non Executive Final Result 2023 : ONGC has released the final result for the ONGC Non Executive Examination 2023. Candidates can check the details related to result in the article below

ONGC Non Executive Final Result 2023 : The Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Limited (ONGC) officials have recently published the ONGC Non Executive Final Result for the states of Goa and Maharashtra. This news is particularly relevant for candidates who have been eagerly waiting for the ONGC Junior Assistant Result, as they can now access the direct link to the result from here.

To check the ONGC Non-Executive Result for any of these positions, candidates can click on the link provided below, and they will also be able to view the details of the ONGC Non-Executive Merit List and the ONGC Non-Executive Cut-Off Marks. These details can be helpful in understanding the selection process and determining the candidate's chances of being selected for the position.

ONGC Non Executive Final Result 2023

Candidates who had applied for various non-executive positions, such as Junior Engineering Assistant, Junior Marine Radio Assistant, Junior Dealing Assistant, Junior Scientific Assistant, Junior Technical Assistant, Junior Motor Vehicle Driver, Junior Technician, Junior Assistant Operator, Junior Slinger-Rigger, Junior Assistant, Junior Fire Supervisor, and Junior Fireman, can also find the download link for their respective results on this page.

Candidates can follow some simple steps provided on the official website to check their results. The ONGC result will provide candidates with their scores and overall rank in the exam. The result will also provide a list of qualified candidates who have met the cut-off criteria.

ONGC 2023 Result Download Link

To access the ONGC Non Executive Final Result 2023, candidates will need to visit the official website of ONGC or click on the link given below. The official website will have all the necessary information and updates related to the ONGC Non Executive Final Result 2023 .

The ONGC Non Executive Final Result 2023 will contain details such as the candidate's name, roll number, subject-wise marks, and overall score. It is important for candidates to keep their login credentials, such as registration number and password, handy to check their results.

ONGC Non Executive Final Result 2023 : Direct Link to Download Result

Download ONGC result PDF from the link below once the result is released

The ONGC Result 2023 for non-executive positions is now available for download in Goa and Maharashtra. To access the result, candidates can use the links provided below:

Location Result Link ONGC Non Executive Result 2023 (Goa) Direct Link to Download Result PDF ONGC Non Executive Result 2023 (Maharashtra) Direct Link to Download Result PDF

Also Read: UGC NET Result 2023

How to Check ONGC Non Executive Final Result 2023?

Candidates can check the ONGC Non-Executive Result 2023 through the steps given below

Go to ONGC's official website at www.ongcindia.com. On the homepage, locate and click on the "Careers" tab. Look for the "Result" link and click on it. Choose the "ONGC Non Executive Final Result 2023" link. Enter your login credentials, which will include your registration number and date of birth. Press the "Submit" button. The result will display on the screen. Download the result and keep a printed copy for future reference.

By following these instructions, candidates can easily access and download the ONGC Non Executive Final Result 2023 from the official website of ONGC without any difficulty. It is important to keep the hard copy of the scorecard for future use.