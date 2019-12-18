ONGC OMPL Recruitment 2020, Application Invited Engineer and Executive Posts through GATE 2019/Written Test

ONGC OMPL Recruitment 2020: OMPL, a joint subsidiary of Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Limited (ONGC) and Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Limited (MRPL), has invited online applications for recruitment to the post of Engineer and Executive (E1 Grade). The recruitment for the Engineers in the streams such as Chemical, Mechanical, Electrical, IT and Instrumentation will be done on the basis of GATE 2019 Score while recruitment for Fire and Safety Engineer and Finance Executive will be done on the basis of written test.

OMPL Registrations will start from 19 December 2019 on its official website www.ompl.co.in. The last date for submitting OMPL Online Applications is 18 January 2020.

Advertisement Details

Recruitment of Executives through GATE 2019 - Advt. No. 06/2019

Recruitment of Executives through written test - Advt. No. 07/2019

Important Dates

Starting Date of Online Application – 19 December 2019 from 10 AM onwards

Last Date of Online Application – 18 January 2020

OMPL Vacancy Details:

Recruitment of Engineer (E1 Grade) through GATE Score 2019

Chemical Engineering -9

Mechanical - 1

Electrical - 2

IT - 1

Instrumentation -3

Recruitment of Engineer/Executive (E1 Grade) through Written Test

Engineer (Fire and Safety) - 2

Executive (Finance) - 4

Eligibility Criteria for Engineer and Executive Posts

Educational/Technical Qualification:

Engineer – Bachelor’s Degree in relevant field

Executive – CA/ICWA/MBA Finance

For more information check detailed notification given below.

How to Apply for OMPL Engineer and Executive Jobs 2019

Eligible candidates can apply Online to the post through the OMPL’s Website www.ompl.co.in from 19 December to 18 January 2020.

ONGC OMPL Recruitment Notification

ONGC OMPL Online Application