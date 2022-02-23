ONGC OPAL Recruitment 2022: Apply Online for Executive and General Manager Posts @opalindia.in

ONGC Petro Additions Limited or OPAL is hiring Executive and General Manager on opalindia.in. Check Vacancy Details, Important Dates and Other Updates Below.

ONGC OPAL Recruitment 2022: ONGC Petro Additions Limited (OPAL) has published a short notification for recruitment to the post of Executive and General Manager. Eligible and interested candidates can apply online from 24 January to 18 March 2022 on the official website opalindia.in.

The candidates can check the vacancy-break up, eligibility criteria, selection process, salary, and other details once the notification is released. ONGC OPAL is one of the largest integrated Petrochemicals Complexes in South India, located in the port town of Dahej, Gujarat.

Important Dates

Starting Date of Application - 24 January 2022

Last Date of Online Application - 18 March 2022

OPAL Vacancy Details:

Positions at Senior Level

Designation Functions/Plants No of Vacancies General Manager HSE & Fire 01 General Manager Information Technology 01

Positions in Executive Grades

Functions/Plants No of Vacancies Operations Cracker 01 Operations Polymer 01 Operations Offsites 02 Maintenance Mechanical 01 Maintenance Instrumentation 02 Maintenance Electrical 03 Other Support Functions Fire 01 Other Support Functions SAP 01 Other Support Functions Materials Management 06 Other Support Functions Finance 02 Other Support Functions Human Resources 02

How to Apply for OPAL Recruitment Executive and Non-Executive 2022 ?

Eligible candidates can apply Online to the post through the OPaL’s Website www.opalindia.