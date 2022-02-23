ONGC OPAL Recruitment 2022: Apply Online for Executive and General Manager Posts @opalindia.in

ONGC OPAL Recruitment 2022: ONGC Petro Additions Limited (OPAL) has published a short notification for recruitment to the post of Executive and General Manager. Eligible and interested candidates can apply online from 24 January to 18 March 2022 on the official website opalindia.in.
The candidates can check the vacancy-break up, eligibility criteria, selection process, salary, and other details once the notification is released. ONGC OPAL is one of the largest integrated Petrochemicals Complexes in South India, located in the port town of Dahej, Gujarat.
Important Dates
- Starting Date of Application - 24 January 2022
- Last Date of Online Application - 18 March 2022
OPAL Vacancy Details:
Positions at Senior Level
|
Designation
|
Functions/Plants
|
No of Vacancies
|
General Manager
|
HSE & Fire
|
01
|
General Manager
|
Information Technology
|
01
Positions in Executive Grades
|
Functions/Plants
|
No of Vacancies
|
Operations
|
Cracker
|
01
|
Operations
|
Polymer
|
01
|
Operations
|
Offsites
|
02
|
Maintenance
|
Mechanical
|
01
|
Maintenance
|
Instrumentation
|
02
|
Maintenance
|
Electrical
|
03
|
Other
Support Functions
|
Fire
|
01
|
Other
Support Functions
|
SAP
|
01
|
Other
Support Functions
|
Materials Management
|
06
|
Other
Support Functions
|
Finance
|
02
|
Other
Support Functions
|
Human Resources
|
02
How to Apply for OPAL Recruitment Executive and Non-Executive 2022 ?
Eligible candidates can apply Online to the post through the OPaL’s Website www.opalindia.