ONGC OPAL Recruitment 2022: Apply Online for Executive and General Manager Posts @opalindia.in

Created On: Feb 23, 2022 14:51 IST
ONGC OPAL Recruitment 2022: ONGC Petro Additions Limited (OPAL) has published a short notification for recruitment to the post of Executive and General Manager. Eligible and interested candidates can apply online from 24 January to 18 March 2022 on the official website opalindia.in.

The candidates can check the vacancy-break up, eligibility criteria, selection process, salary, and other details once the notification is released. ONGC OPAL is one of the largest integrated Petrochemicals Complexes in South India, located in the port town of Dahej, Gujarat.

Important Dates

  • Starting Date of Application - 24 January 2022
  • Last Date of Online Application - 18 March 2022

OPAL Vacancy Details:

Positions at Senior Level

Designation

Functions/Plants

No of Vacancies

General Manager

HSE & Fire

01

General Manager

Information Technology

01

Positions in Executive Grades

Functions/Plants

No of Vacancies

Operations

Cracker

01

Operations

Polymer

01

Operations

Offsites

02

Maintenance

Mechanical

01

Maintenance

Instrumentation

02

Maintenance

Electrical

03

Other

Support Functions

Fire

01

Other

Support Functions

SAP

01

Other

Support Functions

Materials Management

06

Other

Support Functions

Finance

02

Other

Support Functions

Human Resources

02

How to Apply for OPAL Recruitment Executive and Non-Executive 2022 ?

Eligible candidates can apply Online to the post through the OPaL’s Website www.opalindia.

