ONGC Recruitment 2020 at Assam Asset: Apply Online for 23 Medical Officer Posts from 12 Aug @ongcindia.com

ONGC Recruitment 2020: Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) has invited applications for recruitment to the post of Medical Officer (Doctors)-Emergency / General Duty & Specialists on contract basis at its Hospital in Sibsagar, Assam on a consolidated honorarium. Interested candidates can apply to the posts at ongcindia.com from 12 August to 10 September 2020.

Important Dates:

Commencement of submission of online application: 12 August 2020

Last date for submission of online application: 10 September 2020

Last date for submission of hard copy of application: 11 September 2020

ONGC Recruitment 2020 Vacancy Details

Medical Officer - 23 Posts

ONGC Recruitment 2020 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

Contract Medical Officer- (Emergency Duty (EMO), GDMO, OH, Field Duty, Homoeopathy) - Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery (M.B.B.S.).

Contract Medical Officer Gynaecology -MD/MS (Gynaecology).

Contract Medical Officer- Radiology - MD (Radiology)/ MD (Radio Diagnosis).

Contract Medical Officer- Surgery - MS- General Surgery.

Contract Medical Officer- Anaesthesia -MD/MS/DNB/PG Diploma in Anaesthesia.

Contract Medical Officer- Physician - MD-General Medicine.

Age Limit - no age bar

Selection Criteria for Medical Officer Posts

Candidates will be selected on the basis of educational qualification merit and interview. The shortlisted candidates will be informed through e-mail and SMS about the date & time of interview. Candidates are also advised to provide the correct information in their online application.

Download ONGC Recruitment 2020 Official Notification PDF Here

Online Application Link

Official Website

How to apply for ONGC Recruitment 2020

Candidates need to visit www.ongcindia.com to register on our online application site. The registration site shall remain open from 12 August 2020 to 10 September 2020. The candidates are advised to mail all the documents & photograph in separate pdf files (for docs) & jpg file (for photo) to recruitmentassam@ongc.co.in on or before 11 September 2020.

Latest Government Jobs:

Indian Army TES 44 Recruitment 2020 Notification PDF Out: Apply Online for 10+2 Technical Entry Scheme (TES) from today onwards @joinindianarmy.nic.in, 90 Vacancies Notified

Delhi Police Recruitment 2020 Notification: Apply Online for 5846 Constable (Executive) Posts @ssc.nic.in, Selection through SSC Constable Exam, Opportunity for 12th Pass Candidates

ONGC Apprentice Recruitment 2020 Notification: Apply Online for 4182 Apprentice Vacancies @ongcapprentices.ongc.co.in, Opportunity for Freshers