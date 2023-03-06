OPSC AAE Interview Date 2023 Out For Assistant Agriculture Engineer Posts@opsc.gov.in, Download DV Schedule

Odisha PSC has released the DV/Viva Voce schedule for the post of Assistant Agriculture Engineer on its official website-opsc.gov.in. Download PDF.

OPSC Interview Schedule 2023 Download: Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has released the Document Verification & Viva Voce for the post of Assistant Agriculture Engineer on its official website. Commission will be conducting the Document Verification & Viva Voce from 20 March 2023 onwards. All those candidates who have qualified for the Document Verification & Viva Voce for the post of Assistant Agriculture Engineer can download the

Direct Link To Download: OPSC Interview Schedule 2023





As per the short notice released, the Document Verification & Viva Voce for the post of Assistant Agriculture Engineer will be held from 20 to 24 March 2023. The roll number/date/time of verification/interview for all the qualified candidates has been uploaded on the official website.

Candidates will have to present at the Document Verification & Viva Voce round with hard-copies of online application forms including the Roll Number, four passport size photographs, self-attested copies of all relevant certificates, documents, proof of identity with Attestation Form and Bio data form on the day of verification.

OPSC Assistant Agriculture Engineer Recruitment 2023: Details

Event Details Post Name Assistant Agriculture Engineer (AAE) Advt No 03 of 2022-23 Department Agriculture and Farmers Empowerment Number of Posts 102 Selection Criteria Written test/Viva Voce test Viva Voce Test 25 marks Interview/DV Schedule 20 to 24 March 2023



You can download the OPSC Interview Schedule 2023 from the official website after following the steps given below.



