OPSC AAO Provisional Result 2023 Declared For DV Round : Download List of Qualified Candidates

Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has declared the result for the Posts of Asst. Agriculture Officer on its official website-opsc.gov.in. Download pdf here.

OPSC AAO Provisional Result 2023: Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has declared the list of provisionally shortlisted candidates for the Posts of Asst. Agriculture Officer. A total of 520 candidates have declared qualified for the next certificate verification round for the Assistant Agriculture Officer posts.

Candidates who have appeared in the written exam for the Assistant Agriculture Officer post can download the OPSC AAO Provisional Result 2023 from the official website of OPSC-opsc.gov.in.

The direct link for OPSC AAO Provisional Result 2023 is also available below and you can download the same directly after clicking the link.

According to the short notice released, a total of 530 candidates have been selected provisionally for the post of Assistant Agriculture Officer.

Commission has conducted the written exam for Assistant Agriculture Officer posts against Advt. No. 04 of 2022-23 on 18 December 2022.

Based on the performance of candidates in the written exam, a total of 530 out of which 240 women applicants have been shortlisted for the document verification round. As per the selection process for the Assistant Agriculture Officer posts, candidates will have to appear in the document verification round for which the commission will release the schedule shortly on its official website.

Candidates can download the OPSC AAO Provisional Result 2023 from the official website after following the steps.

