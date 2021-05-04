OPSC AEE DV Schedule 2021 Postponed due to COVID-19 @opsc.gov.in, Check Latest Updates

OPSC AEE DV Schedule 2021 Postponed: Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has postponed the document verification round for Assistant Executive Engineer (Electrical) post against advertisement number10 of 2019-20. Commission was set to conduct the document verification for Assistant Executive Engineer (Electrical) under Department of Energy from 17 to 19 May 2021 at its office.

Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has postponed the document verification round for Assistant Executive Engineer (Electrical) in view of the lockdown declared by Government of Odisha throughout the state from 5th May 2021 to 19 May 2021.

All such candidates who have qualified for the document verification round can check the postponement notice available on the official website of Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) - opsc.gov.in.

All such candidates who have successfully qualified in the written test held on 28 February 2021 for Assistant Executive Engineer (Electrical) to appear in the physical verification of original certificates/documents.

Candidates who have to appear in the document verification round for Assistant Executive Engineer (Electrical) post can check the postponement notice available on the official website. You can check the same also with the direct link given below.

