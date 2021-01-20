OPSC AEE Exam Schedule 2021 Released for Assistant Executive Engineer (Electrical) Post @opsc.gov.in, Check Details

OPSCAEE Exam Schedule 2021: Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has released the written examination schedule for the post of Asst Executive Engineer (Electrical) (Advt. No. 10 of 2019-20) on its official website. All the candidates who have applied for the Assistant Executive Engineer (Electrical) post can check the written exam schedule available on the official website of Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC)-opsc.gov.in.

As per the short notification released by Odisha Public Service Commission, written examination for Asst Executive Engineer (Electrical) post will be conducted on 07 February 2021.Exam will be conducted in two sessions-First for Paper I from 9.00 A.M. to 12. P.M and Second session for Paper II from 2.00 P.M to 5.00 P.M.

Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) will release the details programme of the written examination showing venue will be notified later in due course.

However, the date of the written examination i.e. 07 February 2021 is tentative and likely to be changed considering the then instructions and guidelines issued by the Government for maintaining safety during conduct of examination in view of COVID pandemic situation.

Candidates who have applied for the Asst Executive Engineer (Electrical) against Advt. No. 10 of 2019-20 are advised to visit the official website of OPSC regularly for the further updates in this regards. You can check the details of the Exam Schedule notification available on the official website. You can check the same also with the direct link given below.

