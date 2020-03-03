OPSC AEE Result 2019-20 Announced @opsc.gov.in, Download OPSC AEE Result Here

OPSC AEE Result 2019-20: Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has released the result of the written exam the post of Assistant Executive Engineer (AEE) (Civil/Mechanical). Candidates who have appeared for OPSC AEE Exam can download OPSC AEE Result from official website www.opsc.gov.in.

OPSC AEE Result PDF is given below. The candidates can check the roll numbers of selected candidates through the pdf link.

OPSC AEE Result PDF Download 2019-20

Shortlisted candidates will now appear for Certificate Verification Round from 11 March onwards in the office of the commission. The candidates are required to download ‘Attestation Form’ and ‘Bio-Data Form’ from the official website and bring it with all relevant certificates and other documents along with original of the same.

OPSC will upload the detailed schedule of document verification on the official website later on.

OPSC AEE was held on 15 December (Sunday) in two shifts for the recruitment of 386 Assistant Executive Engineers in Civil and Mechanical Departments. A total of 777 candidates have qualified the written exam out of which 706 are shortlisted in AEE Mechanical Exam and 71 in AEE Civil Exam.

How to Download OPSC AEE Result 2019-20 ?