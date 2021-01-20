OPSC AFO Admit Card 2021 Released for Assistant Fisheries Officer Post @opsc.gov.in, Check Direct Link Here
Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has released the Admit Card for the Assistant Fisheries Officer Post on its official website- opsc.gov.in.
OPSC AFO Admit Card 2021: Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has released the Admit Card for the Assistant Fisheries Officer Post against Advertisement No. 17 of 2019-20 on its official website. All such candidates who have to appear for the Assistant Fisheries Post exam can download their Admit Card from the official website of Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) - opsc.gov.in.
It is noted that Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) is set to conduct the written examination for the post of Assistant Fisheries Officer on 24 January 2021. Commission has uploaded the OPSC AFO Admit Card 2021 downloading link on its official website.
Odisha Public Service Commission has also released the list of shortlisted candidates for the written examination for Assistant Fisheries Officer Post against Advertisement No. 17 of 2019-20.
In a bid to download the OPSC AFO Admit Card 2021, candidates will have to provide their login credentials including Registration No and Date Of Birth on Commission's official website. However you can download the OPSC AFO Admit Card 2021 also with the direct link given below.
How to Download: OPSC AFO Admit Card 2021 for Assistant Fisheries Officer Post
- Visit the official website of Odisha Public Service Commission i.e. http://www.opsc.gov.in/
- Go to the what’s New section available on the Home page of the website.
- Click on the link Download Admission Certificate & etc. - For Written Examination to be held for Special Recruitment of Asst. Fisheries Officer (Advt. No. 17 of 2019-20) given on the Home Page.
- You will be redirected to a new window where you will have to provide your login credentials.
- You are advised to take Print Out of the OPSC AFO Admit Card 2021 for future reference.
