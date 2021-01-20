OPSC AFO Admit Card 2021 Released for Assistant Fisheries Officer Post @opsc.gov.in, Check Direct Link Here

OPSC AFO Admit Card 2021: Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has released the Admit Card for the Assistant Fisheries Officer Post against Advertisement No. 17 of 2019-20 on its official website. All such candidates who have to appear for the Assistant Fisheries Post exam can download their Admit Card from the official website of Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) - opsc.gov.in.



It is noted that Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) is set to conduct the written examination for the post of Assistant Fisheries Officer on 24 January 2021. Commission has uploaded the OPSC AFO Admit Card 2021 downloading link on its official website.

Odisha Public Service Commission has also released the list of shortlisted candidates for the written examination for Assistant Fisheries Officer Post against Advertisement No. 17 of 2019-20.

Direct Link for List of Shortlisted Candidates for Exam





In a bid to download the OPSC AFO Admit Card 2021, candidates will have to provide their login credentials including Registration No and Date Of Birth on Commission's official website. However you can download the OPSC AFO Admit Card 2021 also with the direct link given below.

Direct Link for OPSC AFO Admit Card 2021 for Assistant Fisheries Officer Post





How to Download: OPSC AFO Admit Card 2021 for Assistant Fisheries Officer Post