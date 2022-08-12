OPSC AFO Admit Card 2021 To Release On This Date at opsc.gov.in, Check Asst. Fisheries Officer Exam Pattern/Schedule

Odisha PSC has released notice regarding the Admit Card/Exam update for Assistant Fisheries Officer Post on its official website- opsc.gov.in. Download PDF here.

OPSC AFO Admit Card/Exam Schedule 2021 Update: Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has released a short notice regarding the Admit Card/Written Exam schedule for the Assistant Fisheries Officer Post on its official website. Commission will conduct the written exam for the Asst. Fisheries Officer on 11 September 2022 (Sunday).

Candidates who have to appear in the written exam for the Asst. Fisheries Officer post against Advt. No. 30 of 2021-22 can download OPSC AFO Admit Card/Exam Schedule 2021 Update from the official website of Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) - opsc.gov.in.

You can download the OPSC AFO Admit Card/Exam Schedule 2021 Update directly from the link given below.

As per the short notice released, OPSC will conduct the written exam for the Asst. Fisheries Officer post against Advt. No. 30 of 2021-22 on 11 September 2022 in two sessions.

Paper I will be conducted in forenoon session from 10.00 A.M. to 12.30 P.M. Paper I will be conducted in Objective type and for the Subject specific. Paper II will be conducted in afternoon session from 2.00 P.M. to 5.00 P.M. for Objective and Subject Specific.

Candidates who have applied successfully for the Asst. Fisheries Officer post should note that they can download their Admit Card and "Instruction to candidates" for the above exam from the official website from 05 to 09 September 2022. In a bid to download the Admit Card, candidates will have to provide their login credentials to the link available on the official website.



You can download the OPSC AFO Admit Card/Exam Schedule 2021 Update from the official website after following the steps given below.

