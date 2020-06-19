OPSC Answer Key 2020 Released for Veterinary Asst Surgeon Posts @opsc.gov.in, Check OPSC VAS Marks & Answer Key Here

OPSC Answer Key 2020: Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has released the Veterinary Assistant Surgeon answer keys on its website. All those candidates who appeared in the OPSC VAS 2020 Exam against the advertisement number 8 of 2019-20 can download the answer keys through the official website of OPSC.i.e.opsc.gov.in.

OPSC VAS Exam 2020 was held on 12 January 2020 at the various exam centre. For which, the commission has uploaded the answer keys along with the marks of the candidates. Candidates can check subject wise OPSC VAS Written Test Answer Key 2020, Marks and Viva Voce Marks at the official website. Candidates can also access the direct link of answer key and marks by clicking on the below hyperlink.

Process to Download OPSC Veterinary Assistant Surgeon Answer Key 2020 & Marks

Visit the official website of OPSC.i.e.opsc.gov.in.

Click on the notification reads Answer Key and Marks Secured by the Candidates in the Examination held for Special Recruitment to the Posts of Vet. Asst. Surgeons(Advt. No. 08 of 201920) flashing on the homepage.

Then, A PDF will be Downloaded.

Candidates can check subject wise answer keys and marks of the candidates by searching roll number.

Candidates can save the answer keys for future reference.

Download OPSC Veterinary Assistant Surgeon Answer Key 2020 & Marks

It is expecting that the commission can release OPSC Assistant Veterinary Surgeon Result 2020 anytime on its website. All candidates are advised to keep their close eyes on the official website for latest updates.

A total of 207 vacancies will be recruited through this recruitment exam out of which 8 (02W) vacancies are reserved for PWD, 6 are for Ex-Serviceman and 2 vacancies are for Sports Person Candidates. Candidates belonging to reserved category shall be adjusted against the categories to which they belong.