OPSC APP Recruitment 2021: Apply for 46 Assistant Public Prosecutor Posts @opsc.gov.in, Check Application Process

Odisha Public Service Commission has notified for 46 posts of Assistant Public Prosecutor on its official website. You can check all details including Qualification, Age Limit, Important dates, Exam pattern, Syllabus, Selection process here.

OPSC APP Recruitment 2021 Notification: Odisha Public Service Commission has invited online application for 46 posts of Assistant Public Prosecutor Group B against Advertisement No-08 of 2020-21. Candidates applying for OPSC APP Recruitment 2021 Notification should note that these vacancies are available in the Odisha State Prosecution Service under Home Department.

Candidates willing to apply for OPSC APP Recruitment 2021 Notification should note they should have certain educational qualification including Degree in Law from a recognized University. Last date for online apply for Assistant Public Prosecutor is 09 September 2021 whereas opening Date for registration and payment of examination fee is10 August 2021.

All interested and eligible candidates can go through this article for application process, age limit, post wise qualification, experience, selection criteria, how to apply etc here.

Notification Details for OPSC APP Recruitment 2021 Notification:

Advertisement No-08 of 2020-21

Important Date for OPSC APP Recruitment 2021 Notification:

Opening Date for registration and payment of examination fee: 10 August 2021

Last Date for registration and payment of examination fee: 09 September 2021

Vacancy Details for OPSC APP Recruitment 2021 Notification:

Assistant Public Prosecutor-46 Posts

Eligibility Criteria for OPSC APP Recruitment 2021 Notification:

Educational Qualification

Candidates must possess a Degree in Law from a recognized University.

They should have at least 2 years of experience as practicing Advocate.

Check the notification link for details of the educational qualification of the posts.

OPSC APP Recruitment 2021 Notification: PDF





How to Apply for OPSC APP Recruitment 2021 Notification:

Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for OPSC Associate Professor Recruitment 2021 Notification through the official website of OPSC from 10 August 2021 to 09 September 2021.