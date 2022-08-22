OPSC ASO Revised Date 2022 Released at opsc.gov.in, Download Asst. Section Officer Exam Schedule

Odisha PSC has released the revised exam date for the Assistant Section Officer post on its official website-opsc.gov.in. Download PDF here.

OPSC ASO Revised Schedule 2022: Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has released the revised exam date for the Assistant Section Officer (ASO) Posts on its official website. Commission is to conduct the written exam for the Asst. Section Officer against Advt. No. 26 of 2021-22 on 27 August 2022 (Saturday).

Candidates who have applied successfully for the Asst. Section Officer against Advt. No. 26 of 2021-22 can download the OPSC ASO Revised Date 2022available on the official website-opsc.gov.in.

It is noted that earlier written exam for the Asst. Section Officer post was scheduled on 21 August 2022 but was postponed by the Commission. Commission had postponed the written exam in view of the dislocation caused by the severe flood in the state. Now Commission will conduct the written exam on 27 August 2022 in three sittings.

As per the exam programme released, Exam for the Paper I will be held for General Awareness in First Sittings, Paper II i.e. for Teat of Reasoning and Mental Ability and Mathematics in Second Sittings. The Paper III i.e. for Language for English and Odia will be conducted in Third sittings.

Candidates can check the OPSC ASO Revised Schedule 2022 from the official website after following the steps given below.

