OPSC Assistant Fisheries Exam Date 2020 Announced@opsc.gov.in, Check Updates Here

OPSC Assistant Fisheries Exam Date 2020: Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has released the Exam Date for the Asst Agriculture Engineer Group B Posts on its official website. All the candidates who have applied for the Asst Agriculture Engineer Group B Posts can check the Exam Date from the official website of Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) - opsc.gov.in.

According to the short notification released by the Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC), the written exam for the Asst Agriculture Engineer Group B will be conducted on 22 March 2020. All such candidates who have applied for the Asst Agriculture Engineer Group B posts against the advertisement no-05/2019-20 should check the details schedule available on the official website.



It is to be noted that Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) had invited applications for recruitment to the posts of Assistant Fisheries Officer under Group B against the advertisement no-05/2019-20. Candidate with Degree in Fisheries Science from a recognized University have applied for these posts.

Candidates will be selected for the post on the basis of their performance in written test and Interview.



Candidates can check the official website of Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) for latest updates regarding the recruitment process for Asst Agriculture Engineer Group B Posts.