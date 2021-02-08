OPSC Admit Card 2021 Released for Asst. Assistant Professor (Super Speciality) Post @opsc.gov.in, Check Direct Link

OPSC Admit Card 2021: Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has released the Admit Card for the Assistant Professor (Super Specialty) Post against advertisement no 11 of 2018-19 on its official website. All such candidates who have applied for the Assistant Professor Post in Odisha Medical Education Service, under H. & F.W. Department can download their OPSC Admit Card 2021 available on the official website of Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) - opsc.gov.in.

It is noted that Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) is set to conduct the Assistant Professor (Super Specialty) Post exam on 14 February 2021. Now OPSC has released the Admit Card for the written exam for Assistant Professor (Super Specialty) Post posts on its official website.

Commission has also released the list of shortlisted candidates for the written examination for Assistant Professor (Super Specialty) Post exam on its official website. It is noted that earlier commission has already released the details exam programme for the written exam which will be conducted from 10.00 A.M. to 1.00 P.M. (10.00 A.M. to 2.00 P.M. for PWD candidates).

In a bid to download the Admit Card for Assistant Professor (Super Specialty) Post against advertisement no 11 of 2018-19, candidates will have to provide their login credentials on the official website of OPSC. However you can download the same also with the direct link given below.

Direct Link for OPSC Admit Card 2021 for Asst. Assistant Professor (Super Speciality) Post

How to Download: OPSC Admit Card 2021 for Asst. Assistant Professor (Super Speciality) Post