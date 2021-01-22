OPSC Exam Schedule 2021 Released for Assistant Professor Post @opsc.gov.in, Check Details Here

OPSC Assistant Professor Exam Schedule 2021: Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has released the written exam schedule for the Assistant Professor (Super Specialty) Post on its official website. All such candidates who have applied for the Assistant Professor Post can check the written exam schedule available on the official website of Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) - opsc.gov.in.

As per the short notification released, Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) will conduct the written exam for Assistant Professor (Super Specialty) Post on 14 February 2021. Candidates should note that exam will be conducted from 10.00 A.M. to 1.00 P.M. (10.00 A.M. to 2.00 P.M. for PWD candidates).

Commission will publish the detail exam programme of the written exam for Assistant Professor Posts (Super Specialty) including exam venue and other later in due course.

All such candidates who have applied for the Assistant Professor Posts (Super Specialty) in Odisha Medical Education Service, under H. & F.W. Department, against advertisement no 11 of 2018-19 can check the exam schedule available on the official website of Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC).You can check the same also with the direct link given below.

