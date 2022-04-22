OPSC ASCO Interview Schedule 2020 (Out) for Asst Soil Conservation Officer Post @opsc.gov.in, Check Details

Odisha PSC has released the DV & Viva voce schedule for post of Asst Soil Conservation Officer on its official website- opsc.gov.in. Check schedule here.

OPSC Asst Soil Conservation Officer Interview Schedule 2020: Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has released the Document Verification & Viva voce schedule for post of Asst Soil Conservation Officer (Advt. No 13 of 2020-21) on its official website. OPSC is set to conduct the Document Verification & Viva voce from 09 May 2022 onwards.

All those candidates who have qualified for the Document Verification & Viva voce round for Asst Soil Conservation Officer post can download OPSC Asst Soil Conservation Officer Interview Schedule 2020 from the official website of OPSC i.e. opsc.gov.in.



As per the short notice released, Commission will conduct the Document Verification & Viva voce for the Asst Soil Conservation Officer (Advt. No 13 of 2020-21) from 09 to 17 May 2022. All those candidates qualified for the Document Verification & Viva voce should note that they will have to bring all the essential documents/ testimonials as mentioned in the notification during the document verification/interview round. Candidates will have to appear for the Document Verification & Viva voce round as per the date/time/board and roll number as given on the OPSC Asst Soil Conservation Officer Interview Schedule 2020.

Candidates can download the OPSC Asst Soil Conservation Officer Interview Schedule 2020 from the official website after following the steps given below.

How to Download OPSC Asst Soil Conservation Officer Interview Schedule 2020 Check Steps