OPSC OJS Result 2021 Out for Odisha Judicial Service Civil Judge Post @opsc.gov.in, Check List of Qualified Candidates
Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has declared the OPSC Odisha Judicial Service Exam on its official website - opsc.gov.in.
OPSC OJS Result 2021: Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has declared the OPSC Odisha Judicial Service Exam on its official website. All such candidates who have appeared in the Judicial Service Interview/DV round can check the result available on the official website of Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) - opsc.gov.in.
Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has uploaded the result of the Odisha Judicial Service Civil Judge Post on its official website. All such candidates appeared in the various round of selection process for Odisha Judicial Service Civil Judge Post can check the result available on the official website.
Earlier Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) had invited applications for recruitment to the posts of Civil Judge under Odisha Judicial Service 2019 against the advertisement no-12/2019-20 on its official website.
All such candidates who have appeared in the various round of selection process including document verification/interview round for Civil Judge Post against Advt No.12 of 2019-20 can check the result available on the official website. You can check the same also with the direct link given below.
Direct Link for OPSC OJS Result 2021 for Odisha Judicial Service Civil Judge Post
How to Download: OPSC OJS Result 2021 for Odisha Judicial Service Civil Judge Post
- Visit the official website of Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) i.e. http://www.opsc.gov.in/.
- Go to the What's New available on the Home page of the website.
- Click on the link Recommendation Notice - Odisha Judicial Service -2019 (Advt. No. 12 of 2019-20) given on the Home Page.
- The PDF of the desired OPSC OJS Result 2021 will be displayed on your screen.
- You are advised to take Print Out of the same for future reference.
