OPSC Civil Service Mains Admit Card 2023 Soon at opsc.gov.in: Download Details Schedule Here

OPSC Civil Service Mains Admit Card 2023 Download : Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has released short notice regarding the Odisha Civil Services Mains Exam Admit Card/Schedule update on its official website. Commission will be conducting the Odisha Civil Services-2021 from 21 February 2023 onwards.

All those candidates who have qualified for the Odisha Civil Services Mains Exam round can download OPSC Civil Service Mains Admit Card/Schedule 2023 from the link available on the official website of Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) - opsc.gov.in.

However you can download the OPSC Civil Service Mains Admit Card/Schedule 2023 directly from the link given below.

According to the short notice released, the Odisha Civil Services-2021 will be held from 21 February 2022 to 10 March 2023. Exam will be conducted in two session i.e. Forenoon Session 09.00 A.M. to 12.00 Noon and Afternoon session from 02.00 P.M. to 05.00 P.M.

Commission will release the Admit Card and Instruction of Candidates for the qualified candidates shortly on its official website. Candidates can download their Admit Card after providing their login credentials to the link on the home page.

