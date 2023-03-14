OPSC Drugs Inspector Admit Card 2023 OUT: Download Hall Ticket, Get Exam Date

Get Here Direct link to the OPSC Admit Card for Drugs Inspector 2023 Written Exam. Download the Admit Card PDF Here and Also Check the Exam Date.

OPSC Drugs Inspector Admit Card 2023

Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has released the OPSC Drugs Inspector Admit Card 2023 on its official website @www.opsc.gov.in. The Written exam for the above posts is to be held on 19 March 2023. Candidates who have applied for the Drugs Inspector in the Odisha Drugs Control Service can download their Admit Card from the direct link shared here.

The OPSC Drug Inspector Hall Tickets for MCQ-Based Written Examination are available on the Commission’s Website from 14 March 2023, for the purpose of downloading. Therefore, all the candidates are hereby advised to download Hall Tickets well in advance to avoid last minute rush. Candidates are directed to critically read and follow the Guidelines provided in the Hall Ticket.

How To Download OPSC Drugs Inspector Hall Ticket 2023?

Candidates can download their admit Card from the official website after following the steps given below.

First of all visit the official website at - https://www.opsc.gov.in/ Click on the link titled - OPSC Drugs Inspector Admit Card 2023 flashing on the homepage. On the page opened Enter PPSAN No. and DOB and Click on Download PDF. Download and save OPSC Drugs Inspector Admit Card 2023 for future reference.

The Drug Inspector Hall Ticket for the provisionally admitted candidates for the Post of Drugs Inspector is been hosted on the Commission’s website. Alternatively, candidates can download the OPSC Drugs Inspector Admit Card 2023 directly through the link given below in the table

OPSC Drugs Inspector Hall Ticket 2023 Direct Link

OPSC Drug Inspector 2023 Exam Pattern

Check the pattern for the exam after downloading the OPSC Drug Inspector hall ticket. The OPSC Drugs Inspector 2023 exam will be MCQ Based Objective Written Examination consisting of 200 questions of 1 mark each. There shall be a negative marking of .25 Marks for every wrong answer. The duration of the exam shall be 3 hours.

OPSC Drug Inspector 2023: No. of Vacancies

OPSC had invited online applications for the 47 Drugs Inspector posts in the Odisha Drugs Control Service. Check the vacancies for which Drug Inspector OPSC Admit Card is released.