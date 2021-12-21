Are you worried or stressed? Click here for Expert Advice

OPSC DV Schedule 2021 Released for Ayurvedic Medical Officer Post @opsc.gov.in, Download PDF Here

Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has released the document verification schedule for the Ayurvedic Medical Officer post on its official website - opsc.gov.in. Check Detail here.

Created On: Dec 21, 2021 09:21 IST
OPSC DV Schedule 2021
OPSC DV Schedule 2021

OPSC DV Schedule 2021 Download: Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has released the document verification schedule for the Post of Ayurvedic Medical Officer against Advt. No. 02 of 2021-22.  All the candidates who have qualified for the document verification round for the Ayurvedic Medical Officer post can download the detail document verification schedule available on the   official website of Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) - opsc.gov.in.

Candidates can download the document verification schedule for the Post of Ayurvedic Medical Officer from the official website after following the steps given below. 

Steps to Download: OPSC DV Schedule 2021

  1. Go to official website of OPSC i.e. www.opsc.gov.in
  2. Go to the What's New Section available on the home page.
  3. Click on the link "Document Verification Notice - Recruitment to the Post of Ayurvedic Medical Officer (Advt. No. 02 of 2021-22)" on the home page.
  4. You will get the PDF of the desired DV schedule in a new window.
  5. Download OPSC DV Schedule 2021 Notification and save the same for your future reference.

However you can download the OPSC DV Schedule 2021 also directly with the link given below. 

Direct Link to Download: OPSC DV Schedule 2021

It is noted that Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) is set to conduct the document verification schedule for the Post of Ayurvedic Medical Officer from -04 to 10 January 2021. 

Candidates who have shortlisted for the document verification round should note that  they will have to be present at the time of physical verification with hard copy of online application form along with true copies of all certificates/documents as mentioned in the advertisement.

Candidates should note that they will have to strictly adhere to the COVID guidelines as notified by the Government from time to time which attending the document verification process. 

Jagran Play
रोमांचक गेम्स खेलें और जीतें एक लाख रुपए तक कैश
अभी खेलें
ludo_expresssnakes_laddergolden_goalquiz_master
ludo_expresssnakes_laddergolden_goalquiz_master

Related Categories

Job Summary
NotificationSainik School, Chandrapur Recruitment 2021-22 : Notification Out for TGT and Other Posts @sainikschoolchandrapur.com, Check Application Process
Notification Date21 Dec, 2021
Last Date of Submission17 Jan, 2022
CityChandrapur
StateMaharashtra
CountryIndia
Education Qual Secondary, Senior Secondary, Post Graduate, Graduate
Functional Education, Other Funtional Area
Next
Comment (0)

Post Comment

1 + 0 =
Post
Disclaimer: Comments will be moderated by Jagranjosh editorial team. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant will not be published. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.