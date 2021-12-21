OPSC DV Schedule 2021 Released for Ayurvedic Medical Officer Post @opsc.gov.in, Download PDF Here

Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has released the document verification schedule for the Ayurvedic Medical Officer post on its official website - opsc.gov.in. Check Detail here.

OPSC DV Schedule 2021 Download: Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has released the document verification schedule for the Post of Ayurvedic Medical Officer against Advt. No. 02 of 2021-22. All the candidates who have qualified for the document verification round for the Ayurvedic Medical Officer post can download the detail document verification schedule available on the official website of Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) - opsc.gov.in.

Candidates can download the document verification schedule for the Post of Ayurvedic Medical Officer from the official website after following the steps given below.

Steps to Download: OPSC DV Schedule 2021

Go to official website of OPSC i.e. www.opsc.gov.in Go to the What's New Section available on the home page. Click on the link "Document Verification Notice - Recruitment to the Post of Ayurvedic Medical Officer (Advt. No. 02 of 2021-22)" on the home page. You will get the PDF of the desired DV schedule in a new window. Download OPSC DV Schedule 2021 Notification and save the same for your future reference.

However you can download the OPSC DV Schedule 2021 also directly with the link given below.

Direct Link to Download: OPSC DV Schedule 2021





It is noted that Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) is set to conduct the document verification schedule for the Post of Ayurvedic Medical Officer from -04 to 10 January 2021.

Candidates who have shortlisted for the document verification round should note that they will have to be present at the time of physical verification with hard copy of online application form along with true copies of all certificates/documents as mentioned in the advertisement.

Candidates should note that they will have to strictly adhere to the COVID guidelines as notified by the Government from time to time which attending the document verification process.