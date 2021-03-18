OPSC Exam Programme 2021 Released for Lecturer in Ayurvedic Medical Colleges Post @opsc.gov.in, Check Details

OPSC Exam Programme 2021: Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has released the written exam programme for the Lecturer in Ayurvedic Medical Colleges of the State against Advt. No. 01 of 2020-21on its official website. All such candidates who have applied for the Lecturer Post can check the details written exam programme available on the official website of Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) - opsc.gov.in.

As per the short notification released, Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) will conduct the written examination for Lecturer in Ayurvedic Medical Colleges of the State on 18 April 2021. Exam will be held in two session-first from 10.30 A.M. to 12.00 Noon and second session from 1.30 P.M. to 3.00 P.M.

Candidates applied for Lecturer in Ayurvedic Medical Colleges of the State in Class II group B post of Odisha Ayurveda Medical Education Service under Health and Family Welfare Department pursuant to advertisement No. 01 of 2020-21, can check the details examination schedule available on the official website of OPSC.

Candidates are advised to visit on the official website of Odisha Public Service Commission for details of Exam Schedule. You can check the same also with the direct link given below.

Direct Link for OPSC Exam Programme 2021 for Lecturer in Ayurvedic Medical Colleges Post

How to Download: OPSC Exam Programme 2021 for Lecturer in Ayurvedic Medical Colleges Post