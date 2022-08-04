OPSC Geologist Admit Card 2022 Out at opsc.gov.in, Check Download Link

Odisha PSC has released the written exam Admit Card for the post of Geologist on its official website-opsc.gov.in. Check download link here.

OPSC Geologist Admit Card 2022 : Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has released the written exam Admit Card for the post of Geologist on its official website. Candidates who have to appear in the written exam for the post of Geologist which is scheduled on 08 August 2022 can download their Admit Card from the official website of OPSC-opsc.gov.in.

The written exam for the post of Geologist will be conducted in two session on 07 August 2022. Paper I will be held for the subject of General Studies and Awareness from 10.00 A.M. to 11.30 A.M. Paper II for the the subject Geology will be conduct from 01.30 to 04.30.

